Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game – January 29 Published 5:24 am Wednesday, January 29, 2025

The Nashville Predators, including Gustav Nyquist, will be in action Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, versus the Vancouver Canucks. Thinking about a bet on Nyquist in the Predators-Canucks matchup? Use our stats and information to help you.

Nyquist Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +115, Under: -148)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +115, Under: -148) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +195, Under: -265)

Bet on Gustav Nyquist props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Canucks Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, January 29, 2025

Wednesday, January 29, 2025 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Nyquist Prop Insights

Nyquist’s plus-minus rating is -16, in 17:13 per game on the ice.

He has had at least one point in 17 games, and has 20 points in all.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

Nyquist averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15%.

In 16 of the 45 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.

Through 47 games played this season, he has recorded 20 points, with three multi-point games.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Nyquist props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Canucks Defensive Insights

The Canucks have conceded 154 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 18th in NHL play in goals against.

With a goal differential of -15, the team is 22nd in the league.

The Canucks have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 27.2 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

Nyquist vs. Canucks

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 47 Games 2 20 Points 3 9 Goals 2 11 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: