Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game – January 29

Published 5:24 am Wednesday, January 29, 2025

By Data Skrive

Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game - January 29

The Nashville Predators, including Gustav Nyquist, will be in action Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, versus the Vancouver Canucks. Thinking about a bet on Nyquist in the Predators-Canucks matchup? Use our stats and information to help you.

Nyquist Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +115, Under: -148)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +195, Under: -265)

Bet on Gustav Nyquist props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Canucks Game Info

Nyquist Prop Insights

  • Nyquist’s plus-minus rating is -16, in 17:13 per game on the ice.
  • He has had at least one point in 17 games, and has 20 points in all.
  • He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
  • Nyquist averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15%.
  • In 16 of the 45 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.
  • Through 47 games played this season, he has recorded 20 points, with three multi-point games.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Nyquist props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Canucks Defensive Insights

  • The Canucks have conceded 154 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 18th in NHL play in goals against.
  • With a goal differential of -15, the team is 22nd in the league.
  • The Canucks have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 27.2 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

Nyquist vs. Canucks

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Vancouver
47 Games 2
20 Points 3
9 Goals 2
11 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id:

More Player Props

Ryan O'Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game - January 29

Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game – January 29

Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game - January 29

Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game – January 29

Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game - January 29

Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game – January 29

Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game - January 29

Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game – January 29

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • newsletter signup