How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Wednesday, January 29

The Alabama Crimson Tide versus the Mississippi State Bulldogs is one of three games on Wednesday’s college basketball slate that includes an SEC team in play.

Today’s SEC Games

No. 1 Auburn Tigers at LSU Tigers

Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Texas Longhorns at No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels

Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide at No. 14 Mississippi State Bulldogs

Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

