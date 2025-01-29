How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Wednesday, January 29
Published 9:13 am Wednesday, January 29, 2025
The Alabama Crimson Tide versus the Mississippi State Bulldogs is one of three games on Wednesday’s college basketball slate that includes an SEC team in play.
Today’s SEC Games
No. 1 Auburn Tigers at LSU Tigers
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Texas Longhorns at No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide at No. 14 Mississippi State Bulldogs
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
