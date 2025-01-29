How to Watch the NBA Today, January 30
Published 11:16 pm Wednesday, January 29, 2025
Today’s NBA menu has lots in store. Among the five games is the Houston Rockets facing the Memphis Grizzlies.
Looking for live coverage of NBA basketball? All the games to watch today are here.
Email newsletter signup
Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.
Watch the NBA Today – January 30
Washington Wizards vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Capital One Arena
- Location: Washington, District of Columbia
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA and MNMT
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Atlanta Hawks
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- TV Channel: TNT, truTV, MAX, and FDSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Utah Jazz vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Venue: Delta Center
- Location: Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV Channel: KJZZ and FDSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Houston Rockets
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- Venue: FedExForum
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- TV Channel: TNT, truTV, and MAX
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Orlando Magic
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Moda Center
- Location: Portland, Oregon
- TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, and FDSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
id: