How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Wednesday, January 29

Ranked squads are on Wednesday’s college basketball schedule for seven games, including the Houston Cougars playing the West Virginia Mountaineers.

Today’s Top 25 Games

TCU Horned Frogs at No. 22 Texas Tech Red Raiders

Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 6 Houston Cougars at West Virginia Mountaineers

Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

No. 17 Wisconsin Badgers at Maryland Terrapins

Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 1 Auburn Tigers at LSU Tigers

Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

DePaul Blue Demons at No. 25 UConn Huskies

Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: Peacock

Texas Longhorns at No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels

Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide at No. 14 Mississippi State Bulldogs

Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

