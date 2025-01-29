How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Thursday, January 30
Published 5:18 pm Wednesday, January 29, 2025
Top-25 teams will be in action across 11 games on Thursday’s college basketball slate. That includes the Oklahoma Sooners squaring off against the LSU Tigers at Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.
Today’s Top 25 Games
No. 25 Florida State Seminoles at Boston College Eagles
- Time: 6 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ACCN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 3 Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Virginia Tech Hokies
- Time: 6 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ACC Network Extra
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
No. 17 NC State Wolfpack at Wake Forest Demon Deacons
- Time: 6 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ACC Network Extra
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Oregon Ducks at No. 16 Michigan State Spartans
- Time: 6 p.m. ET
- TV channel: Big Ten Network
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 23 Vanderbilt Commodores at Florida Gators
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
No. 22 Alabama Crimson Tide at No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 13 Oklahoma Sooners at No. 7 LSU Tigers
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Iowa State Cyclones at No. 11 Kansas State Wildcats
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Missouri Tigers at No. 5 Texas Longhorns
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 15 North Carolina Tar Heels at No. 19 California Golden Bears
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ACC Network Extra
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Minnesota Golden Gophers at No. 4 USC Trojans
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- TV channel: Peacock
Email newsletter signup
Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
id: