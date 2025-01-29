January 29 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options
Published 4:17 am Wednesday, January 29, 2025
In one of the many compelling matchups on the NHL slate on Wednesday, the Los Angeles Kings and the Florida Panthers take the ice at Amerant Bank Arena.
If you are searching for how to watch Wednesday’s NHL play, we’ve got you covered. Check out the links below.
How to Watch January 29 NHL Games
|Matchup
|Puck Drop
|TV Channel
|Live Stream
|Los Angeles Kings @ Florida Panthers
|7 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Minnesota Wild @ Toronto Maple Leafs
|7 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Philadelphia Flyers @ New Jersey Devils
|7 p.m. ET
|TNT
|Max
|Vancouver Canucks @ Nashville Predators
|9 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Pittsburgh Penguins @ Utah Hockey Club
|9:30 p.m. ET
|TNT
|Max
Regional restrictions may apply.
