January 29 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options Published 4:17 am Wednesday, January 29, 2025

In one of the many compelling matchups on the NHL slate on Wednesday, the Los Angeles Kings and the Florida Panthers take the ice at Amerant Bank Arena.

If you are searching for how to watch Wednesday’s NHL play, we’ve got you covered. Check out the links below.

How to Watch January 29 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream Los Angeles Kings @ Florida Panthers 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Minnesota Wild @ Toronto Maple Leafs 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Philadelphia Flyers @ New Jersey Devils 7 p.m. ET TNT Max Vancouver Canucks @ Nashville Predators 9 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Pittsburgh Penguins @ Utah Hockey Club 9:30 p.m. ET TNT Max

Regional restrictions may apply.

