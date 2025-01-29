Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game – January 29
Published 5:24 am Wednesday, January 29, 2025
Jonathan Marchessault will be on the ice Wednesday when his Nashville Predators play the Vancouver Canucks at Bridgestone Arena. There are prop bets for Marchessault available, and we have some stats to help you make good calls.
Marchessault Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -204, Under: +155)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +115, Under: -148)
Predators vs. Canucks Game Info
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 29, 2025
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Marchessault Prop Insights
- Marchessault’s plus-minus rating is -9, in 18:19 per game on the ice.
- He has had at least one point in 28 games, and has 39 points in all.
- Marchessault has picked up three goals and 13 assists on the power play.
- He takes 3.1 shots per game, and converts 9.9% of them.
- He has gone over his points prop bet in 27 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 47 opportunities).
- Through 48 games played this season, he has put up 39 points, with eight multi-point games.
Canucks Defensive Insights
- Defensively, the Canucks are giving up 154 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 18th in league action.
- The team’s -15 goal differential ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Canucks are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 27.2 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.
Marchessault vs. Canucks
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Vancouver
|48
|Games
|2
|39
|Points
|2
|15
|Goals
|0
|24
|Assists
|2
