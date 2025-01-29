Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game – January 29 Published 5:24 am Wednesday, January 29, 2025

Jonathan Marchessault will be on the ice Wednesday when his Nashville Predators play the Vancouver Canucks at Bridgestone Arena. There are prop bets for Marchessault available, and we have some stats to help you make good calls.

Marchessault Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -204, Under: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -204, Under: +155) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +115, Under: -148)

Predators vs. Canucks Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, January 29, 2025

Wednesday, January 29, 2025 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Marchessault Prop Insights

Marchessault’s plus-minus rating is -9, in 18:19 per game on the ice.

He has had at least one point in 28 games, and has 39 points in all.

Marchessault has picked up three goals and 13 assists on the power play.

He takes 3.1 shots per game, and converts 9.9% of them.

He has gone over his points prop bet in 27 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 47 opportunities).

Through 48 games played this season, he has put up 39 points, with eight multi-point games.

Canucks Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Canucks are giving up 154 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 18th in league action.

The team’s -15 goal differential ranks 22nd in the league.

The Canucks are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 27.2 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault vs. Canucks

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 48 Games 2 39 Points 2 15 Goals 0 24 Assists 2

