Kentucky vs. Tennessee Basketball Tickets – Tuesday, February 11 Published 4:03 am Wednesday, January 29, 2025

Tuesday’s SEC schedule includes the Kentucky Wildcats (15-5, 4-3 SEC) versus the Tennessee Volunteers (17-4, 4-4 SEC) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN Networks.

Kentucky vs. Tennessee Game Info & Tickets

Date: Tuesday, February 11, 2025

Tuesday, February 11, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN Networks

ESPN Networks Location: Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington, Kentucky Venue: Rupp Arena

Kentucky vs. Tennessee 2024-25 Stats

Kentucky Stat Tennessee 87.6 Points For 75.0 75.9 Points Against 59.3 48.5% Field Goal % 44.6% 41.5% Opponent Field Goal % 36.6% 37.4% Three Point % 33.4% 28.8% Opponent Three Point % 26.5%

Kentucky’s Top Players

Otega Oweh leads the Wildcats in scoring, averaging 15.9 points per game.

Lamont Butler leads Kentucky with 4.8 assists per game and Amari Williams paces the squad with 8.9 rebounds per outing.

The Wildcats are led by Koby Brea from beyond the arc. He connects on 2.8 shots from deep per game.

Kentucky’s steals leader is Butler, who grabs 1.8 per game. Williams leads the team averaging 1.5 blocks a contest.

Tennessee’s Top Players

Chaz Lanier owns the Volunteers top spot in scoring with 17.8 points per game and also tacks on 3.1 rebounds and 1.0 assist per contest.

When it comes to Tennessee leaders in rebounds and assists, the team has two players at the top: Igor Milicic Jr. with 8.1 rebounds per game and Zakai Zeigler with 7.4 assists per game.

Lanier leads the Volunteers in shooting from beyond the arc, averaging 3.5 made threes per game.

Tennessee’s Zeigler has the top spot on the team’s steals leaderboard with 2.1 per game and Felix Okpara is first in blocks with 1.7 per game.

Kentucky Schedule

Tennessee Schedule

id: