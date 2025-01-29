LMU’s Freeman earns national and conference Player of the Week honors Published 11:11 am Wednesday, January 29, 2025

Lincoln Memorial University (LMU) freshman guard Elyjah Freeman has been named Player of the Week by the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) and the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA). The Palm Beach, Florida, native also earned Player of the Week honors from the Tennessee Sports Writers Association (TSWA) and the South Atlantic Conference (SAC) during the week of January 12-18, 2025.

Freeman has emerged as a standout player in the SAC, currently ranking as the fifth-highest scorer in the conference—and the top-performing freshman—with an average of 18.8 points per game. He is also fifth in the SAC in both rebounding and field goal percentage with 8.3 rebounds per game and a remarkable 65.4% shooting accuracy.

To cap off an award-winning week, Freeman was named to the prestigious Bevo Francis Top 100 Watch List, alongside sophomore teammate Wes Enis. The list highlights the top players from NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III, NAIA, USCAA, and NCCAA programs. With only 100 players selected from a pool of 13,000 to 16,000 athletes, having two Railsplitters represented is an extraordinary achievement.

The Bevo Francis Award is presented annually to the player who exemplifies the best overall season in small college basketball. Selection criteria include statistical performance, individual accolades, team success, and personal character. Freeman and Enis are just the 12th and 13th Railsplitters to be recognized in the award’s eight-year history. Finalists for the award will be announced on April 5, 2025, with the winner revealed on April 7, 2025.

“I’m thankful and grateful to be selected as a Bevo Francis Award nominee,” said Freeman. “This recognition is the result of a lot of hard work and unseen hours in the gym. I’m fortunate to have great teammates and coaches who help push me to be the best player I can be.”

“First, I want to thank God for putting me in this position,” added Enis. “It is rewarding to be recognized for your hard work, and I know this isn’t possible without supportive coaches and teammates. It means a lot to our program to have two players selected because it shows that we are continuing the legacy of being elite and building on the tradition of players that were in our positions before us.”

The Railsplitters are currently ranked 6th in the latest NABC national poll and are tied for the lead in the South Atlantic Conference standings. Enis leads the team in scoring, averaging 20.2 points per game while pulling in 4.6 rebounds per game. Freeman is second on the team in scoring, averaging 17.8 points per game while leading the team in rebounds per game with 9.0 rebounds per game.

“I couldn’t be more excited for both Wes and Elyjah,” said Jeremiah Samarrippas, Lincoln Memorial University’s head men’s basketball coach. “They are more than deserving of this recognition. They both possess elite work ethic and love for the game—but also an extremely high level of humility.”

Samarrippas continued, “The thing that I enjoy most about coaching Wes and Elyjah is the type of competitors they are. They want to win more than anything else. When your best players are your best winners, you really have a chance to have a special season. We’re lucky and proud of how they represent LMU.”

LMU will return home to the Tex Turner Arena on Wednesday, January 29th when they host Mars Hill. The Railsplitters have won an astonishing 61 straight SAC games at home dating back to 2019.

For the latest updates on LMU men’s basketball and Player of the Week honors, visit lmurailsplitters.com.