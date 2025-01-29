NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, January 30 Published 10:16 pm Wednesday, January 29, 2025

In one of the many compelling matchups on the NBA schedule today, the Atlanta Hawks and the Cleveland Cavaliers hit the floor at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Don’t miss out on all of the NBA action today. We’ve got the inside scoop on the betting insights you need to know.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – January 30

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Atlanta Hawks

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV Channel: TNT, truTV, MAX, and FDSOH

TNT, truTV, MAX, and FDSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Washington Wizards vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Spread: Lakers -6.5

Lakers -6.5 Spread Pick: Lakers (Projected to win by 9.5 points)

Lakers (Projected to win by 9.5 points) Total: 224.5 points

224.5 points Total Pick: Over (227.1 total projected points)

Over (227.1 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia TV Channel: SportsNet LA and MNMT

Utah Jazz vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Game Location: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah TV Channel: KJZZ and FDSN

KJZZ and FDSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Houston Rockets

Spread: Grizzlies -4.5

Grizzlies -4.5 Spread Pick: Grizzlies (Projected to win by 2.1 points)

Grizzlies (Projected to win by 2.1 points) Total: 236.5 points

236.5 points Total Pick: Over (230.5 total projected points)

Over (230.5 total projected points) Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Game Location: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV Channel: TNT, truTV, and MAX

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Orlando Magic

Spread: Magic -4.5

Magic -4.5 Spread Pick: Magic (Projected to win by 0.6 points)

Magic (Projected to win by 0.6 points) Total: 212.5 points

212.5 points Total Pick: Over (216.2 total projected points)

Over (216.2 total projected points) Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Game Location: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, and FDSFL

KATU, KUNP, and FDSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

