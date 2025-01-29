Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game – January 29

Roman Josi and the Nashville Predators face the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at 9:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Josi are available, and so is some information to help you make the right calls.

Josi Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -204, Under: +155)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -142, Under: +110)

Predators vs. Canucks Game Info

Josi Prop Insights

  • In 44 games, Josi has a plus-minus of -20, and is averaging 23:40 on the ice.
  • He has had at least one point in 24 games, and has 35 points in all.
  • On the power play, Josi has accumulated two goals and 14 assists.
  • He takes 2.8 shots per game, and converts 6.9% of them.
  • He has exceeded his points prop bet in 23 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 43 opportunities).
  • He has registered a point in 24 games this season, with 11 multiple-point games.

Canucks Defensive Insights

  • Defensively, the Canucks are giving up 154 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 18th in league play.
  • The team has the 22nd-ranked goal differential in the league at -15.
  • The Canucks have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 27.2 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Josi vs. Canucks

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Vancouver
44 Games 2
35 Points 3
9 Goals 1
26 Assists 2

