Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game – January 29 Published 5:24 am Wednesday, January 29, 2025

Roman Josi and the Nashville Predators face the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at 9:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Josi are available, and so is some information to help you make the right calls.

Josi Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -204, Under: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -204, Under: +155) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -142, Under: +110)

Predators vs. Canucks Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, January 29, 2025

Wednesday, January 29, 2025 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

TV Channel: ESPN+

Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Josi Prop Insights

In 44 games, Josi has a plus-minus of -20, and is averaging 23:40 on the ice.

He has had at least one point in 24 games, and has 35 points in all.

On the power play, Josi has accumulated two goals and 14 assists.

He takes 2.8 shots per game, and converts 6.9% of them.

He has exceeded his points prop bet in 23 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 43 opportunities).

He has registered a point in 24 games this season, with 11 multiple-point games.

Canucks Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Canucks are giving up 154 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 18th in league play.

The team has the 22nd-ranked goal differential in the league at -15.

The Canucks have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 27.2 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Josi vs. Canucks

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 44 Games 2 35 Points 3 9 Goals 1 26 Assists 2

