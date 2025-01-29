Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game – January 29
Published 5:24 am Wednesday, January 29, 2025
Roman Josi and the Nashville Predators face the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at 9:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Josi are available, and so is some information to help you make the right calls.
Josi Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -204, Under: +155)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -142, Under: +110)
Predators vs. Canucks Game Info
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 29, 2025
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Josi Prop Insights
- In 44 games, Josi has a plus-minus of -20, and is averaging 23:40 on the ice.
- He has had at least one point in 24 games, and has 35 points in all.
- On the power play, Josi has accumulated two goals and 14 assists.
- He takes 2.8 shots per game, and converts 6.9% of them.
- He has exceeded his points prop bet in 23 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 43 opportunities).
- He has registered a point in 24 games this season, with 11 multiple-point games.
Canucks Defensive Insights
- Defensively, the Canucks are giving up 154 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 18th in league play.
- The team has the 22nd-ranked goal differential in the league at -15.
- The Canucks have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 27.2 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.
Josi vs. Canucks
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Vancouver
|44
|Games
|2
|35
|Points
|3
|9
|Goals
|1
|26
|Assists
|2
