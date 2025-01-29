Ross Brock, 92

Published 10:48 am Wednesday, January 29, 2025

Ross Brock, age 92, of Tazewell, Tennessee passed away on Monday, January 27, 2025.

For over 80 years, Ross loved every aspect of music, from playing to making his own instruments. He played in different bluegrass bands throughout his adulthood. Ross was a member of Chittum Chapel Baptist Church for 40 years and attended faithfully while he was able. He enjoyed playing music for the Christmas programs when he could. Only above his love for music was his love for his family, especially his grandchildren.

Ross was preceded in death by his loving wife of 62 years, Shirlene Brock. His parents, James Harp and Myrtle Brock. Brother Roy Brock. Sisters, Vergie Brock and Verdie Hatmaker. Son-in-law, Joel Hopper.

Ross is survived by his favorite daughters, Charlotte Hopper and Melinda Parker. Grandchildren, Averi Parker, Lauryn Hopper and Lane Hopper.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 29, 2025 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM. A funeral service will be held Thursday, January 30, 2025 at 11:00 AM in the Coffey Funeral Home Chapel with a graveside service immediately following in the Irish Memorial Gardens.

Officiating: Rev. Bill Bull

Music by Terry Keck and Scott Payne

Pallbearers: Lane Hopper, Robert Bushey, Thomas Powell, Bob Searfoss