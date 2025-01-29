Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game – January 29 Published 5:24 am Wednesday, January 29, 2025

The Nashville Predators, with Ryan O’Reilly, will be on the ice Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, versus the Vancouver Canucks. Looking to wager on O’Reilly’s props? Here is some info to help you, below.

O’Reilly Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -135, Under: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -135, Under: +105) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +145, Under: -188)

Predators vs. Canucks Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, January 29, 2025

Wednesday, January 29, 2025 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

O’Reilly Prop Insights

In 45 games, O’Reilly has averaged 17:44 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -13.

He has had at least one point in 23 games, and has 28 points in all.

On the power play, O’Reilly has accumulated six goals and four assists.

O’Reilly’s shooting percentage is 16.5%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.

He has exceeded his points prop bet in 22 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 44 opportunities).

Through 45 games, he has 28 points, with three multi-point games.

Canucks Defensive Insights

The Canucks have given up 154 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 18th in league action in goals against.

The team has the 22nd-ranked goal differential in the league at -15.

The Canucks have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 27.2 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

O’Reilly vs. Canucks

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 45 Games 2 28 Points 1 14 Goals 0 14 Assists 1

