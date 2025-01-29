Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game – January 29 Published 5:24 am Wednesday, January 29, 2025

Steven Stamkos and the Nashville Predators meet the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena. If you’d like to make a wager on Stamkos’ prop bets, we’ve got plenty of info to help you below.

Stamkos Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -162, Under: +126)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -162, Under: +126) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +150, Under: -198)

Predators vs. Canucks Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, January 29, 2025

Wednesday, January 29, 2025 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Stamkos Prop Insights

In 48 games, Stamkos has a plus-minus of -10, and is averaging 18:05 on the ice.

Stamkos has 32 points overall, getting at least one point in 25 different games.

On the power play, Stamkos has accumulated nine goals and five assists.

He has a 16.3% shooting percentage, attempting 2.2 shots per game.

He has gone over his points prop bet in 25 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 48 opportunities).

He has recorded a point in 25 games this season, with six multiple-point games.

Canucks Defensive Insights

The Canucks rank 18th in goals against, conceding 154 total goals (3.1 per game) in league action.

The team’s -15 goal differential ranks 22nd in the league.

The Canucks have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 27.2 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos vs. Canucks

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 48 Games 2 32 Points 3 17 Goals 3 15 Assists 0

