Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game – January 29

Published 5:24 am Wednesday, January 29, 2025

By Data Skrive

Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game - January 29

Steven Stamkos and the Nashville Predators meet the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena. If you’d like to make a wager on Stamkos’ prop bets, we’ve got plenty of info to help you below.

Stamkos Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -162, Under: +126)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +150, Under: -198)

Bet on Steven Stamkos props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Canucks Game Info

Stamkos Prop Insights

  • In 48 games, Stamkos has a plus-minus of -10, and is averaging 18:05 on the ice.
  • Stamkos has 32 points overall, getting at least one point in 25 different games.
  • On the power play, Stamkos has accumulated nine goals and five assists.
  • He has a 16.3% shooting percentage, attempting 2.2 shots per game.
  • He has gone over his points prop bet in 25 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 48 opportunities).
  • He has recorded a point in 25 games this season, with six multiple-point games.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Stamkos props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Canucks Defensive Insights

  • The Canucks rank 18th in goals against, conceding 154 total goals (3.1 per game) in league action.
  • The team’s -15 goal differential ranks 22nd in the league.
  • The Canucks have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 27.2 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

Stamkos vs. Canucks

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Vancouver
48 Games 2
32 Points 3
17 Goals 3
15 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id:

More Player Props

Ryan O'Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game - January 29

Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game – January 29

Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game - January 29

Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game – January 29

Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game - January 29

Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game – January 29

Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game - January 29

Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game – January 29

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • newsletter signup