Will Filip Forsberg Score a Goal Against the Canucks on January 29? Published 6:27 pm Wednesday, January 29, 2025

On Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators clash with the Vancouver Canucks. Is Filip Forsberg going to light the lamp in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Filip Forsberg score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +130 (Bet $10 to win $13.00 if he scores a goal)

Forsberg stats and insights

Forsberg has scored in 15 of 48 games this season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.

In two games versus the Canucks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken four of them.

On the power play he has six goals, plus 10 assists.

Forsberg’s shooting percentage is 10.4%, and he averages 3.6 shots per game.

Canucks defensive stats

On defense, the Canucks are giving up 154 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 18th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Canucks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 27.2 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/25/2025 Ducks 2 0 2 22:01 Away L 5-2 1/23/2025 Sharks 2 2 0 14:47 Away W 6-5 1/21/2025 Sharks 3 1 2 17:52 Home W 7-5 1/18/2025 Wild 4 2 2 19:12 Home W 6-2 1/16/2025 Blackhawks 1 1 0 19:32 Home W 3-2 SO 1/14/2025 Golden Knights 2 1 1 15:58 Home W 5-3 1/11/2025 Capitals 1 1 0 19:01 Home L 4-1 1/7/2025 Jets 1 1 0 22:08 Away L 5-2 1/4/2025 Flames 2 0 2 15:03 Away W 4-1 1/3/2025 Canucks 1 0 1 19:38 Away W 3-0

Predators vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Wednesday, January 29, 2025

Wednesday, January 29, 2025 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

