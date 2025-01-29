Will Jonathan Marchessault Score a Goal Against the Canucks on January 29? Published 6:27 pm Wednesday, January 29, 2025

Should you wager on Jonathan Marchessault to light the lamp when the Nashville Predators and the Vancouver Canucks go head to head on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Jonathan Marchessault score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +195 (Bet $10 to win $19.50 if he scores a goal)

Marchessault stats and insights

In 13 of 48 games this season, Marchessault has scored — including two games with multiple goals.

He has attempted three shots in two games against the Canucks this season, but has not scored.

Marchessault has picked up three goals and 13 assists on the power play.

He takes 3.1 shots per game, and converts 9.9% of them.

Canucks defensive stats

The Canucks have given up 154 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 18th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Canucks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 27.2 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/25/2025 Ducks 0 0 0 20:50 Away L 5-2 1/23/2025 Sharks 1 0 1 16:08 Away W 6-5 1/21/2025 Sharks 4 1 3 18:20 Home W 7-5 1/18/2025 Wild 1 0 1 21:25 Home W 6-2 1/16/2025 Blackhawks 1 0 1 22:56 Home W 3-2 SO 1/14/2025 Golden Knights 1 0 1 17:07 Home W 5-3 1/11/2025 Capitals 1 0 1 19:20 Home L 4-1 1/7/2025 Jets 1 0 1 23:35 Away L 5-2 1/4/2025 Flames 1 0 1 14:40 Away W 4-1 1/3/2025 Canucks 1 0 1 18:46 Away W 3-0

Predators vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Wednesday, January 29, 2025

Wednesday, January 29, 2025 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

