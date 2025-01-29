Will Roman Josi Score a Goal Against the Canucks on January 29? Published 6:27 pm Wednesday, January 29, 2025

Can we expect Roman Josi finding the back of the net when the Nashville Predators match up against the Vancouver Canucks at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To help you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Roman Josi score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)

Josi stats and insights

Josi has scored in seven of 44 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

In two games against the Canucks this season, he has attempted four shots and scored one goal.

On the power play he has two goals, plus 14 assists.

He has a 6.9% shooting percentage, attempting 2.8 shots per game.

Canucks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Canucks are giving up 154 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 18th in the league.

So far this season, the Canucks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 27.2 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Josi recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/25/2025 Ducks 0 0 0 27:31 Away L 5-2 1/23/2025 Sharks 1 0 1 25:31 Away W 6-5 1/21/2025 Sharks 2 1 1 25:04 Home W 7-5 1/18/2025 Wild 2 0 2 24:34 Home W 6-2 1/16/2025 Blackhawks 1 0 1 31:25 Home W 3-2 SO 1/14/2025 Golden Knights 1 0 1 24:33 Home W 5-3 1/11/2025 Capitals 1 0 1 26:35 Home L 4-1 1/7/2025 Jets 2 1 1 28:51 Away L 5-2 1/4/2025 Flames 0 0 0 23:15 Away W 4-1 1/3/2025 Canucks 1 0 1 23:53 Away W 3-0

Predators vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Wednesday, January 29, 2025

Wednesday, January 29, 2025 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

