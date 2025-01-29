Will Ryan O’Reilly Score a Goal Against the Canucks on January 29?
Published 6:27 pm Wednesday, January 29, 2025
In the upcoming matchup against the Vancouver Canucks, which begins at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, can we expect Ryan O’Reilly to score a goal for the Nashville Predators? Let’s dig into the most important stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be thinking about.
Will Ryan O’Reilly score a goal against the Canucks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)
O’Reilly stats and insights
- In 11 of 45 games this season, O’Reilly has scored — including two games with multiple goals.
- In two games against the Canucks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.
- O’Reilly has picked up six goals and four assists on the power play.
- O’Reilly averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.5%.
Canucks defensive stats
- The Canucks have given up 154 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 18th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Canucks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 27.2 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.
O’Reilly recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/25/2025
|Ducks
|1
|1
|0
|21:05
|Away
|L 5-2
|1/23/2025
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|19:52
|Away
|W 6-5
|1/21/2025
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|17:55
|Home
|W 7-5
|1/18/2025
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|14:55
|Home
|W 6-2
|1/16/2025
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|22:31
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
|1/14/2025
|Golden Knights
|1
|1
|0
|18:14
|Home
|W 5-3
|1/11/2025
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|17:42
|Home
|L 4-1
|1/7/2025
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|21:39
|Away
|L 5-2
|1/4/2025
|Flames
|3
|3
|0
|16:51
|Away
|W 4-1
|1/3/2025
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|14:34
|Away
|W 3-0
Predators vs. Canucks game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 29, 2025
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
