Will Ryan O’Reilly Score a Goal Against the Canucks on January 29? Published 6:27 pm Wednesday, January 29, 2025

In the upcoming matchup against the Vancouver Canucks, which begins at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, can we expect Ryan O’Reilly to score a goal for the Nashville Predators? Let’s dig into the most important stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will Ryan O’Reilly score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)

O’Reilly stats and insights

In 11 of 45 games this season, O’Reilly has scored — including two games with multiple goals.

In two games against the Canucks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.

O’Reilly has picked up six goals and four assists on the power play.

O’Reilly averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.5%.

Canucks defensive stats

The Canucks have given up 154 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 18th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Canucks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 27.2 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

O’Reilly recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/25/2025 Ducks 1 1 0 21:05 Away L 5-2 1/23/2025 Sharks 0 0 0 19:52 Away W 6-5 1/21/2025 Sharks 0 0 0 17:55 Home W 7-5 1/18/2025 Wild 1 0 1 14:55 Home W 6-2 1/16/2025 Blackhawks 0 0 0 22:31 Home W 3-2 SO 1/14/2025 Golden Knights 1 1 0 18:14 Home W 5-3 1/11/2025 Capitals 0 0 0 17:42 Home L 4-1 1/7/2025 Jets 0 0 0 21:39 Away L 5-2 1/4/2025 Flames 3 3 0 16:51 Away W 4-1 1/3/2025 Canucks 0 0 0 14:34 Away W 3-0

Predators vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Wednesday, January 29, 2025

Wednesday, January 29, 2025 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

id: