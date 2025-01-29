Will Steven Stamkos Score a Goal Against the Canucks on January 29? Published 6:27 pm Wednesday, January 29, 2025

When the Nashville Predators play the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, will Steven Stamkos score a goal? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

Will Steven Stamkos score a goal against the Canucks?

Email newsletter signup

Odds to score a goal this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a goal)

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Stamkos stats and insights

Stamkos has scored in 15 of 48 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

He has scored three goals against the Canucks this season in two games (four shots).

On the power play, Stamkos has accumulated nine goals and five assists.

Stamkos averages 2.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.3%.

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.

Canucks defensive stats

The Canucks have given up 154 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 18th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Canucks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 27.2 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Catch NHL action all season long on Max.

Stamkos recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/25/2025 Ducks 0 0 0 20:47 Away L 5-2 1/23/2025 Sharks 1 1 0 16:03 Away W 6-5 1/21/2025 Sharks 1 0 1 17:13 Home W 7-5 1/18/2025 Wild 1 1 0 20:28 Home W 6-2 1/16/2025 Blackhawks 1 1 0 21:21 Home W 3-2 SO 1/14/2025 Golden Knights 3 2 1 17:00 Home W 5-3 1/11/2025 Capitals 0 0 0 20:03 Home L 4-1 1/7/2025 Jets 0 0 0 9:30 Away L 5-2 1/4/2025 Flames 1 0 1 15:19 Away W 4-1 1/3/2025 Canucks 1 1 0 18:00 Away W 3-0

Predators vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Wednesday, January 29, 2025

Wednesday, January 29, 2025 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: