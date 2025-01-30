Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Thursday, January 30
Published 3:22 am Thursday, January 30, 2025
In college hoops play on Thursday, the Southern Utah Thunderbirds versus the UT Arlington Mavericks is among the 10 games that made our list of best bets against the spread.
Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS
ATS Pick: Southern Utah +9.5 vs. UT Arlington
- Matchup: Southern Utah Thunderbirds at UT Arlington Mavericks
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Date: January 30
- Computer Projection: UT Arlington by 5.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: UT Arlington (-9.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: UCSB +1.5 vs. CSU Northridge
- Matchup: CSU Northridge Matadors at UCSB Gauchos
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Date: January 30
- Computer Projection: UCSB by 2.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: CSU Northridge (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: UMBC +5.5 vs. Bryant
- Matchup: Bryant Bulldogs at UMBC Retrievers
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: January 30
- Computer Projection: Bryant by 2.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Bryant (-5.5)
- TV Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Ohio State +2.5 vs. Penn State
- Matchup: Ohio State Buckeyes at Penn State Nittany Lions
- Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
- Date: January 30
- Computer Projection: Ohio State by 0.8 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Penn State (-2.5)
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Detroit Mercy +6.5 vs. Northern Kentucky
- Matchup: Northern Kentucky Norse at Detroit Mercy Titans
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: January 30
- Computer Projection: Northern Kentucky by 3.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Northern Kentucky (-6.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.
ATS Pick: Cal Baptist -7.5 vs. Abilene Christian
- Matchup: Abilene Christian Wildcats at Cal Baptist Lancers
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Date: January 30
- Computer Projection: Cal Baptist by 10.7 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Cal Baptist (-7.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Georgia State +12.5 vs. Marshall
- Matchup: Georgia State Panthers at Marshall Thundering Herd
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: January 30
- Computer Projection: Marshall by 9.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Marshall (-12.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Loyola Marymount -11.5 vs. Portland
- Matchup: Portland Pilots at Loyola Marymount Lions
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Date: January 30
- Computer Projection: Loyola Marymount by 14.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Loyola Marymount (-11.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Maine -13.5 vs. New Hampshire
- Matchup: New Hampshire Wildcats at Maine Black Bears
- Time: 6 p.m. ET
- Date: January 30
- Computer Projection: Maine by 16.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Maine (-13.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Liberty -3.5 vs. Kennesaw State
- Matchup: Liberty Flames at Kennesaw State Owls
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Date: January 30
- Computer Projection: Liberty by 6.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Liberty (-3.5)
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
