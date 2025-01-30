Cavaliers vs. Hawks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – January 30
Published 6:16 am Thursday, January 30, 2025
The Atlanta Hawks (22-25) will attempt to break a six-game losing streak when they visit the Cleveland Cavaliers (38-9) on Thursday, January 30, 2025 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse as heavy, 10.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on TNT, truTV, MAX, and FDSOH.
Cavaliers vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds
- Date: Thursday, January 30, 2025
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: TNT, truTV, MAX, and FDSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Cavaliers vs. Hawks Score Prediction
- Prediction:
Cavaliers 124 – Hawks 110
Spread & Total Prediction for Cavaliers vs. Hawks
- Pick ATS: Cavaliers (- 10.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Cavaliers (-14.5)
- Pick OU:
Under (237.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 233.6
- The Cavaliers have a 31-16-0 ATS record this season compared to the 20-27-0 mark from the Hawks.
- Cleveland (9-6) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 10.5 points or more this season (60%) than Atlanta (2-2) does as a 10.5+-point underdog (50%).
- When it comes to topping the total in 2024-25, Cleveland does it more often (63.8% of the time) than Atlanta (57.4%).
- As a moneyline favorite this season, the Cavaliers are 36-7, a better record than the Hawks have posted (14-15) as moneyline underdogs.
Cavaliers Performance Insights
- The Cavaliers are surrendering 112 points per game this year (11th-ranked in NBA), but they’ve really thrived on offense, scoring 121.9 points per contest (second-best).
- Cleveland ranks 15th in the NBA with 44.2 rebounds per game so far this season. Meanwhile, it ranks 12th with 43.5 rebounds allowed per contest.
- The Cavaliers have been one of the best teams in the league when it comes to assists, as they are dishing out 29 per game (fourth-best in NBA).
- Cleveland is forcing 14.1 turnovers per game this year (ninth-ranked in NBA), but it has committed just 12.2 turnovers per game (fourth-best).
- When it comes to three-point shooting, it’s been a dominant stretch for the Cavaliers, who are draining 16.1 threes per game (second-best in NBA) and shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc (best).
Hawks Performance Insights
- In 2024-25, the Hawks are 11th in the league on offense (115.3 points scored per game) and fifth-worst on defense (118.1 points allowed).
- In 2024-25, Atlanta is seventh in the NBA in rebounds (45.4 per game) and 23rd in rebounds conceded (45).
- The Hawks are fourth-best in the NBA in assists (29 per game) in 2024-25.
- In 2024-25, Atlanta is 25th in the NBA in turnovers committed (15.4 per game) and second-best in turnovers forced (16.4).
- The Hawks are 18th in the league in 3-pointers made (12.8 per game) and fifth-worst in 3-point percentage (34.3%).
