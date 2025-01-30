Cavaliers vs. Hawks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – January 30 Published 6:16 am Thursday, January 30, 2025

The Atlanta Hawks (22-25) will attempt to break a six-game losing streak when they visit the Cleveland Cavaliers (38-9) on Thursday, January 30, 2025 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse as heavy, 10.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on TNT, truTV, MAX, and FDSOH.

Cavaliers vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, January 30, 2025

Thursday, January 30, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: TNT, truTV, MAX, and FDSOH

TNT, truTV, MAX, and FDSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on Max (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Max Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Cavaliers vs. Hawks Score Prediction

Prediction:

Cavaliers 124 – Hawks 110

Spread & Total Prediction for Cavaliers vs. Hawks

Pick ATS: Cavaliers (- 10.5)

Cavaliers (- 10.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Cavaliers (-14.5)

Cavaliers (-14.5) Pick OU: Under (237.5)



Computer Predicted Total: 233.6

The Cavaliers have a 31-16-0 ATS record this season compared to the 20-27-0 mark from the Hawks.

Cleveland (9-6) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 10.5 points or more this season (60%) than Atlanta (2-2) does as a 10.5+-point underdog (50%).

When it comes to topping the total in 2024-25, Cleveland does it more often (63.8% of the time) than Atlanta (57.4%).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Cavaliers are 36-7, a better record than the Hawks have posted (14-15) as moneyline underdogs.

Cavaliers Performance Insights

The Cavaliers are surrendering 112 points per game this year (11th-ranked in NBA), but they’ve really thrived on offense, scoring 121.9 points per contest (second-best).

Cleveland ranks 15th in the NBA with 44.2 rebounds per game so far this season. Meanwhile, it ranks 12th with 43.5 rebounds allowed per contest.

The Cavaliers have been one of the best teams in the league when it comes to assists, as they are dishing out 29 per game (fourth-best in NBA).

Cleveland is forcing 14.1 turnovers per game this year (ninth-ranked in NBA), but it has committed just 12.2 turnovers per game (fourth-best).

When it comes to three-point shooting, it’s been a dominant stretch for the Cavaliers, who are draining 16.1 threes per game (second-best in NBA) and shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc (best).

Hawks Performance Insights

In 2024-25, the Hawks are 11th in the league on offense (115.3 points scored per game) and fifth-worst on defense (118.1 points allowed).

In 2024-25, Atlanta is seventh in the NBA in rebounds (45.4 per game) and 23rd in rebounds conceded (45).

The Hawks are fourth-best in the NBA in assists (29 per game) in 2024-25.

In 2024-25, Atlanta is 25th in the NBA in turnovers committed (15.4 per game) and second-best in turnovers forced (16.4).

The Hawks are 18th in the league in 3-pointers made (12.8 per game) and fifth-worst in 3-point percentage (34.3%).

