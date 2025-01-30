How to Pick the Predators vs. Sabres Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – January 31 Published 12:36 pm Thursday, January 30, 2025

The contest between the Nashville Predators and the Buffalo Sabres at 7:00 PM ET on Friday has lots of betting possibilities to consider. With that in mind, here’s an in-depth look at our best bets, along with picks and predictions.

Predators vs. Sabres Picks

Total Pick

Pick OU: Over 5.5 (model projecting 6.2 goals)

A total of 22 Nashville games this season have gone over Friday’s total of 5.5 goals.

So far this season, 34 games Buffalo has played finished with over 5.5 goals.

The Predators score 2.65 goals per game, compared to the Sabres’ average of 3.08, adding up to 0.2 more goals than this contest’s total of 5.5.

The 6.6 goals per game these two teams are conceding on average are 1.1 more than the total for this contest.

Moneyline Pick

Predators Moneyline: -123

In the 30 times this season the Predators have been a moneyline favorite, they have gone 14-16 in those games.

Nashville is 12-15 (winning 44.4% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -123 or shorter.

The Predators’ implied moneyline win probability is 55.2% in this matchup.

Sabres Moneyline: +102

Buffalo has pulled off an upset victory 11 times when playing as the underdog on the moneyline this season (in 33 games as the underdog).

The Sabres have nine victories in games with moneyline odds of +102 or longer (in 27 chances).

Buffalo’s implied probability to win is 49.5% based on its moneyline odds.

Score Prediction

Prediction:

Buffalo 4, Nashville 3

Predators Points Leaders

Filip Forsberg is one of Nashville’s top contributors this season with 49 points. He has averaged 0.4 goals per game, shooting 10.1%.

Jonathan Marchessault is another of Nashville’s top contributors currently with 39 total points (15 goals and 24 assists) to his name.

With 35 points through 45 games (nine goals and 26 assists), Roman Josi has been an important part of Nashville’s offensive efforts this season.

In 38 games played this season, Juuse Saros (11-20-6) has allowed 104 goals.

Sabres Points Leaders

Tage Thompson has scored 25 goals (0.5 per game) and dished out 19 assists (0.4 per game), taking 3.1 shots per game and shooting 17.6%. That makes him among the leaders for Buffalo with 44 total points (one per game).

Buffalo’s John-Jason Peterka has racked up 39 total points (0.8 per game), with 15 goals and 24 assists.

Buffalo’s Jason Zucker has 36 points, courtesy of 16 goals (second on team) and 20 assists (third).

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen’s record stands at 16-15-4 on the season, allowing 103 goals (3.0 goals against average) and compiling 902 saves with an .898 save percentage (44th in the league).

Predators’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 1/23/2025 Sharks W 6-5 Away -222 1/25/2025 Ducks L 5-2 Away -192 1/29/2025 Canucks L 3-1 Home -146 1/31/2025 Sabres – Away -123 2/1/2025 Penguins – Away – 2/3/2025 Senators – Home – 2/7/2025 Blackhawks – Away –

Sabres’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 1/23/2025 Flames L 5-2 Away +118 1/25/2025 Oilers L 3-2 Away +207 1/28/2025 Bruins W 7-2 Home -112 1/31/2025 Predators – Home +102 2/2/2025 Devils – Home – 2/4/2025 Blue Jackets – Home – 2/8/2025 Predators – Away –

Nashville vs. Buffalo Game Info

Date: Friday, January 31, 2025

Friday, January 31, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: NHL Network

NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Buffalo, New York

Buffalo, New York Venue: KeyBank Center

