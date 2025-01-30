How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Thursday, January 30
Published 12:19 am Thursday, January 30, 2025
SEC teams will take the court in six games on Thursday in college basketball action. That includes the Oklahoma Sooners squaring off against the LSU Tigers at Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
Today’s SEC Games
Ole Miss Rebels at Georgia Bulldogs
- Time: 6 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SEC Network +
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
No. 23 Vanderbilt Commodores at Florida Gators
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
No. 22 Alabama Crimson Tide at No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 13 Oklahoma Sooners at No. 7 LSU Tigers
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Texas A&M Aggies at Arkansas Razorbacks
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SEC Network +
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Missouri Tigers at No. 5 Texas Longhorns
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
