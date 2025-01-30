How to Watch the Cavaliers vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 30 Published 4:45 am Thursday, January 30, 2025

The Atlanta Hawks (22-25) aim to stop a six-game losing streak when they visit the Cleveland Cavaliers (38-9) on January 30, 2025 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The matchup airs on TNT, truTV, MAX, and FDSOH.

Cavaliers vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Thursday, January 30, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 30, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV Channel: TNT, truTV, MAX, FDSOH

TNT, truTV, MAX, FDSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on Max (Regional restrictions may apply)

Cavaliers Stats Insights

The Cavaliers are shooting 49.6% from the field this season, two percentage points higher than the 47.6% the Hawks allow to opponents.

In games Cleveland shoots better than 47.6% from the field, it is 30-4 overall.

The Cavaliers are the 15th best rebounding team in the league, the Hawks rank seventh.

The 121.9 points per game the Cavaliers average are just 3.8 more points than the Hawks give up (118.1).

When Cleveland puts up more than 118.1 points, it is 24-3.

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks have shot at a 45.8% clip from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points below the 46% shooting opponents of the Cavaliers have averaged.

Atlanta is 17-9 when it shoots higher than 46% from the field.

The Cavaliers are the 21st best rebounding team in the league, the Hawks rank sixth.

The Hawks score just 3.3 more points per game (115.3) than the Cavaliers give up (112).

Atlanta has put together an 18-11 record in games it scores more than 112 points.

Cavaliers Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Cavaliers have been worse at home this year, scoring 121.8 points per game, compared to 121.9 per game in road games.

In 2024-25, Cleveland is giving up 109.7 points per game at home. On the road, it is allowing 114.5.

In home games, the Cavaliers are averaging 0.9 more three-pointers per game (16.6) than when playing on the road (15.7). They also have a higher three-point percentage at home (40%) compared to away from home (38.4%).

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

At home the Hawks are better offensively, putting up 116.6 points per game, compared to 114.2 on the road. But they’re not as good defensively, giving up 119.1 points per game at home, and 117.2 away.

At home, Atlanta allows 119.1 points per game. Away, it gives up 117.2.

The Hawks pick up 0.5 fewer assists per game at home (28.7) than on the road (29.2).

Cavaliers Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Dean Wade Out Knee Darius Garland Day-To-Day Rest Sam Merrill Day-To-Day Illness Isaac Okoro Day-To-Day Shoulder Caris LeVert Day-To-Day Wrist

Hawks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Kobe Bufkin Out For Season Shoulder Cody Zeller Out Personal Trae Young Probable Hamstring Clint Capela Out Back Bogdan Bogdanovic Out Personal Jalen Johnson Out For Season Shoulder

