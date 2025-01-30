How to Watch the NBA Today, January 31
Published 11:16 pm Thursday, January 30, 2025
The NBA lineup today, including the Dallas Mavericks against the Detroit Pistons, is sure to please.
Information on how to watch today’s NBA action is included for you.
Email newsletter signup
Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.
Watch the NBA Today – January 31
Detroit Pistons vs. Dallas Mavericks
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Little Caesars Arena
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- TV Channel: KFAA and FDSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Charlotte Hornets vs. Los Angeles Clippers
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Spectrum Center
- Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV Channel: FDSSE, FDSSC, and tv64
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Denver Nuggets
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Wells Fargo Center
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-PH, and ALT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Toronto Raptors vs. Chicago Bulls
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- TV Channel: TSN and CHSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Boston Celtics
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Smoothie King Center
- Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports and NBCS-BOS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
San Antonio Spurs vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Frost Bank Center
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- TV Channel: KENS, FDSWI, and WMLW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Chase Center
- Location: San Francisco, California
- TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-BA, and AZFamily
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
id: