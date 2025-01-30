January 30 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options Published 4:15 am Thursday, January 30, 2025

Thursday’s NHL slate includes top teams in play. Among those contests is the Washington Capitals playing the Ottawa Senators.

Looking for how to watch NHL action? All the games to watch on Thursday are here.

Email newsletter signup

NHL LIVE STREAM: Watch the NHL all season long with Fubo!

How to Watch January 30 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream Los Angeles Kings @ Tampa Bay Lightning 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Washington Capitals @ Ottawa Senators 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Chicago Blackhawks @ Carolina Hurricanes 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Winnipeg Jets @ Boston Bruins 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Minnesota Wild @ Montreal Canadiens 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ New York Islanders @ Philadelphia Flyers 7:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Anaheim Ducks @ Calgary Flames 9 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Detroit Red Wings @ Edmonton Oilers 9 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Columbus Blue Jackets @ Vegas Golden Knights 10 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ San Jose Sharks @ Seattle Kraken 10:30 p.m. ET ESPN Fubo

Regional restrictions may apply.

id: