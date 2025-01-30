Knicks vs. Hawks Tickets Available – Wednesday, Feb. 12
Published 5:24 am Thursday, January 30, 2025
On Wednesday, February 12, 2025, the New York Knicks (32-16) play the Atlanta Hawks (22-25) at 7:30 PM ET on MSG and FDSSE.
Looking for NBA tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.
Knicks vs. Hawks Game Info & Tickets
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Date: Wednesday, February 12, 2025
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: MSG and FDSSE
- Location: New York City, New York
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
- Favorite: –
Email newsletter signup
Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.
Knicks vs. Hawks 2024-25 Stats
|Knicks
|Hawks
|117.9
|Points Avg.
|115.3
|110.8
|Points Allowed Avg.
|118.1
|49.5%
|Field Goal %
|45.8%
|37.9%
|Three Point %
|34.3%
Get tickets for this game at StubHub
Knicks’ Top Players
- Jalen Brunson’s statline this season includes 25.9 points, 2.9 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game for the Knicks.
- Karl-Anthony Towns is responsible for 24.6 points, 13.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game.
- Mikal Bridges knocks down 2.4 threes per game to lead active Knicks.
- New York’s blocks tend to come from OG Anunoby, who records 0.9 per game. Josh Hart is a primary source of steals for New York, averaging 1.6 steals a contest.
Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.
Hawks’ Top Players
- The Hawks go-to guy, Trae Young, leads active Hawks players in both scoring (22.7 points per game) and assists (11.4 assists per game).
- Jalen Johnson’s per-game averages this season are 18.9 points, five assists and 10 rebounds.
- Young averages 2.9 made threes per game.
- The Hawks’ defensive effort gets a boost from Dyson Daniels’ 3.1 steals and Johnson’s one block per game.
Knicks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|2/1
|Lakers
|–
|Home
|–
|2/3
|Rockets
|–
|Home
|–
|2/4
|Raptors
|–
|Away
|–
|2/8
|Celtics
|–
|Home
|–
|2/11
|Pacers
|–
|Away
|–
|2/12
|Hawks
|–
|Home
|–
|2/20
|Bulls
|–
|Home
|–
|2/21
|Cavaliers
|–
|Away
|–
|2/23
|Celtics
|–
|Away
|–
|2/26
|76ers
|–
|Home
|–
|2/28
|Grizzlies
|–
|Away
|–
Go see the Knicks or Hawks in person this season – get tickets now at StubHub.
Hawks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|2/3
|Pistons
|–
|Away
|–
|2/5
|Spurs
|–
|Home
|–
|2/7
|Bucks
|–
|Home
|–
|2/8
|Wizards
|–
|Away
|–
|2/10
|Magic
|–
|Away
|–
|2/12
|Knicks
|–
|Away
|–
|2/20
|Magic
|–
|Home
|–
|2/23
|Pistons
|–
|Home
|–
|2/24
|Heat
|–
|Home
|–
|2/26
|Heat
|–
|Away
|–
|2/28
|Thunder
|–
|Home
|–
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.