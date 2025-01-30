Knicks vs. Hawks Tickets Available – Wednesday, Feb. 12 Published 5:24 am Thursday, January 30, 2025

On Wednesday, February 12, 2025, the New York Knicks (32-16) play the Atlanta Hawks (22-25) at 7:30 PM ET on MSG and FDSSE.

Knicks vs. Hawks Game Info & Tickets

Date: Wednesday, February 12, 2025

Time: 7:30 PM ET

How to watch on TV: MSG and FDSSE

Location: New York City, New York

Venue: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Favorite: –

Knicks vs. Hawks 2024-25 Stats

Knicks Hawks 117.9 Points Avg. 115.3 110.8 Points Allowed Avg. 118.1 49.5% Field Goal % 45.8% 37.9% Three Point % 34.3%

Knicks’ Top Players

Jalen Brunson’s statline this season includes 25.9 points, 2.9 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game for the Knicks.

Karl-Anthony Towns is responsible for 24.6 points, 13.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game.

Mikal Bridges knocks down 2.4 threes per game to lead active Knicks.

New York’s blocks tend to come from OG Anunoby, who records 0.9 per game. Josh Hart is a primary source of steals for New York, averaging 1.6 steals a contest.

Hawks’ Top Players

The Hawks go-to guy, Trae Young, leads active Hawks players in both scoring (22.7 points per game) and assists (11.4 assists per game).

Jalen Johnson’s per-game averages this season are 18.9 points, five assists and 10 rebounds.

Young averages 2.9 made threes per game.

The Hawks’ defensive effort gets a boost from Dyson Daniels’ 3.1 steals and Johnson’s one block per game.

Knicks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 2/1 Lakers – Home – 2/3 Rockets – Home – 2/4 Raptors – Away – 2/8 Celtics – Home – 2/11 Pacers – Away – 2/12 Hawks – Home – 2/20 Bulls – Home – 2/21 Cavaliers – Away – 2/23 Celtics – Away – 2/26 76ers – Home – 2/28 Grizzlies – Away –

Hawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 2/3 Pistons – Away – 2/5 Spurs – Home – 2/7 Bucks – Home – 2/8 Wizards – Away – 2/10 Magic – Away – 2/12 Knicks – Away – 2/20 Magic – Home – 2/23 Pistons – Home – 2/24 Heat – Home – 2/26 Heat – Away – 2/28 Thunder – Home –

