Knicks vs. Hawks Tickets Available – Wednesday, Feb. 12

Published 5:24 am Thursday, January 30, 2025

By Data Skrive

On Wednesday, February 12, 2025, the New York Knicks (32-16) play the Atlanta Hawks (22-25) at 7:30 PM ET on MSG and FDSSE.

Knicks vs. Hawks Game Info & Tickets

  • Date: Wednesday, February 12, 2025
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: MSG and FDSSE
  • Location: New York City, New York
  • Venue: Madison Square Garden
  • Favorite:

Knicks vs. Hawks 2024-25 Stats

Knicks Hawks
117.9 Points Avg. 115.3
110.8 Points Allowed Avg. 118.1
49.5% Field Goal % 45.8%
37.9% Three Point % 34.3%

Knicks’ Top Players

  • Jalen Brunson’s statline this season includes 25.9 points, 2.9 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game for the Knicks.
  • Karl-Anthony Towns is responsible for 24.6 points, 13.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game.
  • Mikal Bridges knocks down 2.4 threes per game to lead active Knicks.
  • New York’s blocks tend to come from OG Anunoby, who records 0.9 per game. Josh Hart is a primary source of steals for New York, averaging 1.6 steals a contest.

Hawks’ Top Players

  • The Hawks go-to guy, Trae Young, leads active Hawks players in both scoring (22.7 points per game) and assists (11.4 assists per game).
  • Jalen Johnson’s per-game averages this season are 18.9 points, five assists and 10 rebounds.
  • Young averages 2.9 made threes per game.
  • The Hawks’ defensive effort gets a boost from Dyson Daniels’ 3.1 steals and Johnson’s one block per game.

Knicks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
2/1 Lakers Home
2/3 Rockets Home
2/4 Raptors Away
2/8 Celtics Home
2/11 Pacers Away
2/12 Hawks Home
2/20 Bulls Home
2/21 Cavaliers Away
2/23 Celtics Away
2/26 76ers Home
2/28 Grizzlies Away

Hawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
2/3 Pistons Away
2/5 Spurs Home
2/7 Bucks Home
2/8 Wizards Away
2/10 Magic Away
2/12 Knicks Away
2/20 Magic Home
2/23 Pistons Home
2/24 Heat Home
2/26 Heat Away
2/28 Thunder Home

How to Watch the Cavaliers vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 30

How to Watch SEC Women's College Basketball Games - Thursday, January 30

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games - Thursday, January 30

How to Watch the NBA Today, January 30

