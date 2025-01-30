NBA Best Bets: Cavaliers vs. Hawks Picks for January 30 Published 4:33 am Thursday, January 30, 2025

The Atlanta Hawks (22-25) are heavy underdogs (+10.5) as they attempt to end a six-game losing streak when they visit the Cleveland Cavaliers (38-9) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 30, 2025 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The contest airs on TNT, truTV, MAX, and FDSOH.

For the best bets you can make on Thursday’s game, based on our computer predictions, keep reading.

Cavaliers vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Thursday, January 30, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 30, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: TNT, truTV, MAX, and FDSOH

Cavaliers vs. Hawks Best Bets

Pick ATS: Cavaliers (- 10.5)

Against the spread, Cleveland is 31-16-0 this year.

Against the spread, Atlanta is 20-27-0 this season.

The Cavaliers are 9-6 as 10.5-point favorites or more.

The Hawks have two wins ATS (2-2) as a 10.5-point underdog or more this season.

Pick OU:

Under (237.5)





In 18 games this season, the Cavaliers and their opponents have gone over 237.5 combined points.

The Hawks have played 21 games this season that finished with a combined score over 237.5 points.

The average total in Cleveland’s games this season is 229, 8.5 points fewer than this matchup’s over/under.

Atlanta has a 234.4-point average over/under in its matchups this season, 3.1 fewer points than this game’s point total.

The Cavaliers score the second-most points in the NBA this season, while the Hawks’ offense puts up the ninth-most.

The Cavaliers are the NBA’s 15th-ranked scoring defense while the Hawks are the 27th-ranked.

Moneyline Pick: Cavaliers (-474)

The Cavaliers have entered the game as favorites 43 times this season and won 36, or 83.7%, of those games.

The Hawks have come away with 14 wins in the 29 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Cleveland has been at least a -474 moneyline favorite 15 times this season and won all of those games.

This year, Atlanta has won one of four games when listed as at least +350 or better on the moneyline.

The Cavaliers have a 82.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

