NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, January 31

The Dallas Mavericks and the Detroit Pistons square off in one of many compelling matchups on the NBA slate today.

Curious about the betting odds for today’s NBA action? Look no further! We have you covered with all of the information you need.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – January 31

Charlotte Hornets vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Spread: Clippers -14.5

Clippers -14.5 Spread Pick: Clippers (Projected to win by 6 points)

Clippers (Projected to win by 6 points) Total: 214.5 points

214.5 points Total Pick: Over (218.2 total projected points)

Over (218.2 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV Channel: FDSSE, FDSSC, and tv64

FDSSE, FDSSC, and tv64 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Detroit Pistons vs. Dallas Mavericks

Spread: Mavericks -1.5

Mavericks -1.5 Spread Pick: Mavericks (Projected to win by 0.2 points)

Mavericks (Projected to win by 0.2 points) Total: 231.5 points

231.5 points Total Pick: Over (226.9 total projected points)

Over (226.9 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV Channel: KFAA and FDSDET

KFAA and FDSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Denver Nuggets

Spread: Nuggets -8.5

Nuggets -8.5 Spread Pick: Nuggets (Projected to win by 4.6 points)

Nuggets (Projected to win by 4.6 points) Total: 231.5 points

231.5 points Total Pick: Over (228.6 total projected points)

Over (228.6 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-PH, and ALT

ESPN, NBCS-PH, and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Toronto Raptors vs. Chicago Bulls

Spread: Raptors -3.5

Raptors -3.5 Spread Pick: Raptors (Projected to win by 3.5 points)

Raptors (Projected to win by 3.5 points) Total: 231.5 points

231.5 points Total Pick: Over (232 total projected points)

Over (232 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario TV Channel: TSN and CHSN

TSN and CHSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Boston Celtics

Spread: Celtics -10.5

Celtics -10.5 Spread Pick: Celtics (Projected to win by 12.5 points)

Celtics (Projected to win by 12.5 points) Total: 231.5 points

231.5 points Total Pick: Over (226.7 total projected points)

Over (226.7 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports and NBCS-BOS

Gulf Coast Sports and NBCS-BOS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

San Antonio Spurs vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Spread: Bucks -3.5

Bucks -3.5 Spread Pick: Bucks (Projected to win by 1.7 points)

Bucks (Projected to win by 1.7 points) Total: 231.5 points

231.5 points Total Pick: Over (225.4 total projected points)

Over (225.4 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas TV Channel: KENS, FDSWI, and WMLW

KENS, FDSWI, and WMLW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns

Spread: Warriors -1.5

Warriors -1.5 Spread Pick: Warriors (Projected to win by 5.1 points)

Warriors (Projected to win by 5.1 points) Total: 226.5 points

226.5 points Total Pick: Over (224.5 total projected points)

Over (224.5 total projected points) Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Game Location: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-BA, and AZFamily

ESPN, NBCS-BA, and AZFamily Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

