Predators vs. Sabres Injury Report Today – January 31

Published 7:41 pm Thursday, January 30, 2025

By Data Skrive

Predators vs. Sabres Injury Report Today - January 31

As they gear up to square off against the Buffalo Sabres (19-26-5) on Friday, January 31 at KeyBank Center, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators (18-24-7) have four players currently listed on the injury report.

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed
Jeremy Lauzon D Out Lower Body
Luke Evangelista RW Out Lower Body
Mark Jankowski C Out Upper Body

Email newsletter signup

Watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more streaming all season on ESPN+.

Buffalo Sabres Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Jordan Greenway LW Out Middle-Body

Predators vs. Sabres Game Info

  • Date: Friday, January 31, 2025
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: NHL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Location: Buffalo, New York
  • Venue: KeyBank Center

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.

Predators Season Insights

  • The Predators’ 130 total goals (2.6 per game) make them the 30th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
  • Nashville has given up 157 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 22nd in league play in goals against.
  • They have the league’s 28th-ranked goal differential at -27.

Sabres Season Insights

  • The Sabres have 154 goals this season (3.1 per game), 13th in the NHL.
  • Buffalo’s total of 170 goals conceded (3.4 per game) ranks 28th in the league.
  • With a goal differential of -16, they are 24th in the league.

Catch NHL action all season long on Max.

Predators vs. Sabres Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Predators (-119) Sabres (-101) 6

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id:

More Injury Report

Cavaliers vs. Hawks Injury Report Today - January 30

Cavaliers vs. Hawks Injury Report Today – January 30

Predators vs. Canucks Injury Report Today - January 29

Predators vs. Canucks Injury Report Today – January 29

Hawks vs. Rockets Injury Report Today - January 28

Hawks vs. Rockets Injury Report Today – January 28

Rockets vs. Hawks Injury Report Today - January 28

Rockets vs. Hawks Injury Report Today – January 28

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • newsletter signup