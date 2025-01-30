Predators vs. Sabres Injury Report Today – January 31 Published 7:41 pm Thursday, January 30, 2025

As they gear up to square off against the Buffalo Sabres (19-26-5) on Friday, January 31 at KeyBank Center, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators (18-24-7) have four players currently listed on the injury report.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed Jeremy Lauzon D Out Lower Body Luke Evangelista RW Out Lower Body Mark Jankowski C Out Upper Body

Buffalo Sabres Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jordan Greenway LW Out Middle-Body

Predators vs. Sabres Game Info

Date: Friday, January 31, 2025

Friday, January 31, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: NHL Network

NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Buffalo, New York

Buffalo, New York Venue: KeyBank Center

Predators Season Insights

The Predators’ 130 total goals (2.6 per game) make them the 30th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

Nashville has given up 157 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 22nd in league play in goals against.

They have the league’s 28th-ranked goal differential at -27.

Sabres Season Insights

The Sabres have 154 goals this season (3.1 per game), 13th in the NHL.

Buffalo’s total of 170 goals conceded (3.4 per game) ranks 28th in the league.

With a goal differential of -16, they are 24th in the league.

Predators vs. Sabres Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Predators (-119) Sabres (-101) 6

