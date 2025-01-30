Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Friday, January 31 Published 6:14 pm Thursday, January 30, 2025

Ranked teams will be on Friday’s college basketball schedule in one game, the Indiana Hoosiers squaring off against the Purdue Boilermakers. See the piece below for picks against the spread.

AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today

No. 10 Purdue Boilermakers vs. Indiana Hoosiers

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Purdue 80, Indiana 68

Purdue by 12.2 points Pick ATS: Purdue (-11.5)

Key Facts

Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Location: West Lafayette, Indiana

West Lafayette, Indiana Venue: Mackey Arena

Mackey Arena TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

