Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Friday, January 31

Published 6:14 pm Thursday, January 30, 2025

By Data Skrive

Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread - Friday, January 31

Ranked teams will be on Friday’s college basketball schedule in one game, the Indiana Hoosiers squaring off against the Purdue Boilermakers. See the piece below for picks against the spread.

AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today

No. 10 Purdue Boilermakers vs. Indiana Hoosiers

Spread Prediction

  • Computer Prediction: Purdue 80, Indiana 68
  • Projected Favorite: Purdue by 12.2 points
  • Pick ATS: Purdue (-11.5)

Key Facts

  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Location: West Lafayette, Indiana
  • Venue: Mackey Arena
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

