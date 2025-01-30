Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Thursday, January 30
Published 3:13 am Thursday, January 30, 2025
Three games on the Thursday college basketball schedule feature a ranked team, including the matchup between the Oregon Ducks and the UCLA Bruins. Below, we offer against-the-spread picks for each contest.
Place your bets on any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.
AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today
Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. No. 18 Illinois Fighting Illini
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Illinois 78, Nebraska 73
- Projected Favorite: Illinois by 5.5 points
- Pick ATS: Illinois (-3.5)
Email newsletter signup
Bet on the Nebraska-Illinois spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!
Key Facts
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Lincoln, Nebraska
- Venue: Pinnacle Bank Arena
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Tulane Green Wave vs. No. 19 Memphis Tigers
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Memphis 79, Tulane 70
- Projected Favorite: Memphis by 8.8 points
- Pick ATS: Memphis (-7.5)
Bet on the Tulane-Memphis spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!
Key Facts
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
- Venue: Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
UCLA Bruins vs. No. 16 Oregon Ducks
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: UCLA 74, Oregon 71
- Projected Favorite: UCLA by 3.1 points
- Pick ATS: Oregon (+4.5)
Bet on the UCLA-Oregon spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!
Key Facts
- Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Pauley Pavilion
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.