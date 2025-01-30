Where to Watch Nashville Predators vs. Buffalo Sabres on TV or Streaming Live – January 31 Published 8:23 pm Thursday, January 30, 2025

The NHL slate on Friday features a game between the Nashville Predators (18-24-7) and the Buffalo Sabres (19-26-5), starting at 7:00 PM ET at KeyBank Center and broadcast on NHL Network. The Predators sit in 14th place in the Western Conference with 43 points and the Sabres are 16th in the Eastern Conference with 43 points.

Predators vs. Sabres Game Info

Game Day: Friday, January 31, 2025

Friday, January 31, 2025 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network

NHL Network Location: Buffalo, New York

Buffalo, New York Arena: KeyBank Center

Predators’ Top Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways F Filip Forsberg 49 18 31 49 70 28 F Jonathan Marchessault 49 15 24 39 59 5 D Roman Josi 45 9 26 35 71 23 F Steven Stamkos 49 17 15 32 30 11 F Ryan O’Reilly 46 14 14 28 38 19

Predators Stat Rankings

Goals: 2.65 (28th)

2.65 (28th) Goals Allowed: 3.2 (24th)

3.2 (24th) Shots: 30.2 (5th)

30.2 (5th) Shots Allowed: 29 (22nd)

29 (22nd) Power Play %: 21.68 (15th)

21.68 (15th) Penalty Kill %: 81.63 (9th)

Predators’ Upcoming Schedule

January 31 at Sabres: 7:00 PM ET on NHL Network

February 1 at Penguins: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

February 3 vs. Senators: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+

February 7 at Blackhawks: 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+

February 8 vs. Sabres: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

February 22 vs. Avalanche: 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+

February 23 vs. Devils: 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+

February 25 vs. Panthers: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

February 27 vs. Jets: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

March 1 at Islanders: 12:30 PM ET on ESPN+

March 2 at Rangers: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

March 4 at Bruins: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

March 6 vs. Kraken: 9:30 PM ET on ESPN

March 8 vs. Blackhawks: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

March 11 at Sharks: 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+

March 14 at Ducks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+

March 15 at Kings: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

March 18 vs. Blues: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN

March 20 vs. Ducks: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

March 22 vs. Maple Leafs: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

Sabres’ Top Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways F Tage Thompson 45 25 19 44 25 14 F John-Jason Peterka 48 15 24 39 49 11 F Jason Zucker 48 16 20 36 46 15 D Rasmus Dahlin 42 6 29 35 58 18 F Alex Tuch 50 15 19 34 39 26

Sabres Stat Rankings

Goals: 3.08 (12th)

3.08 (12th) Goals Allowed: 3.4 (30th)

3.4 (30th) Shots: 27.8 (19th)

27.8 (19th) Shots Allowed: 29.4 (25th)

29.4 (25th) Power Play %: 17.01 (27th)

17.01 (27th) Penalty Kill %: 77.18 (23rd)

Sabres’ Upcoming Schedule

January 31 vs. Predators: 7:00 PM ET on NHL Network

February 2 vs. Devils: 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+

February 4 vs. Blue Jackets: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

February 8 at Predators: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

February 22 vs. Rangers: 5:30 PM ET on ESPN+

February 25 vs. Ducks: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

February 27 at Hurricanes: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

March 1 vs. Canadiens: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

March 3 at Canadiens: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

March 4 vs. Sharks: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

March 6 at Lightning: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN

March 8 at Panthers: 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+

March 10 vs. Oilers: 6:30 PM ET on ESPN+

March 12 at Red Wings: 7:30 PM ET on TNT

March 15 vs. Golden Knights: 12:30 PM ET on ESPN+

March 17 at Bruins: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

March 20 at Utah Hockey Club: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+

March 22 at Wild: 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+

March 23 at Jets: 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+

March 25 vs. Senators: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

