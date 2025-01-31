Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Saturday, February 1
Published 7:22 pm Friday, January 31, 2025
In one of the many exciting matchups on the college basketball slate on Saturday, the Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks and Loyola Chicago Ramblers take the court at Joseph J. Gentile Arena, one of the 10 games our computer model flagged in terms of picks against the spread.
Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS
ATS Pick: Saint Joseph’s (PA) +1.5 vs. Loyola Chicago
- Matchup: Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks at Loyola Chicago Ramblers
- Time: 2 p.m. ET
- Date: February 1
- Computer Projection: Saint Joseph’s (PA) by 3.7 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Loyola Chicago (-1.5)
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
ATS Pick: Creighton +1.5 vs. Villanova
- Matchup: Creighton Bluejays at Villanova Wildcats
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: February 1
- Computer Projection: Creighton by 2.7 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Villanova (-1.5)
- TV Channel: FOX
ATS Pick: Pittsburgh +1.5 vs. Wake Forest
- Matchup: Pittsburgh Panthers at Wake Forest Demon Deacons
- Time: 12 p.m. ET
- Date: February 1
- Computer Projection: Pittsburgh by 2.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Wake Forest (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN2
ATS Pick: San Diego State -13.5 vs. Wyoming
- Matchup: Wyoming Cowboys at San Diego State Aztecs
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Date: February 1
- Computer Projection: San Diego State by 17.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: San Diego State (-13.5)
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
ATS Pick: Florida State -5.5 vs. Boston College
- Matchup: Florida State Seminoles at Boston College Eagles
- Time: 2 p.m. ET
- Date: February 1
- Computer Projection: Florida State by 9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Florida State (-5.5)
- TV Channel: ACC Network
ATS Pick: Utah +1.5 vs. Oklahoma State
- Matchup: Utah Utes at Oklahoma State Cowboys
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- Date: February 1
- Computer Projection: Utah by 1.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Oklahoma State (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
ATS Pick: Arizona State +6.5 vs. Arizona
- Matchup: Arizona Wildcats at Arizona State Sun Devils
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: February 1
- Computer Projection: Arizona by 3.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Arizona (-6.5)
- TV Channel: CBS
ATS Pick: Missouri +6.5 vs. Mississippi State
- Matchup: Missouri Tigers at Mississippi State Bulldogs
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: February 1
- Computer Projection: Mississippi State by 3.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Mississippi State (-6.5)
- TV Channel: SEC Network
ATS Pick: Texas A&M -5.5 vs. South Carolina
- Matchup: Texas A&M Aggies at South Carolina Gamecocks
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- Date: February 1
- Computer Projection: Texas A&M by 8.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Texas A&M (-5.5)
- TV Channel: SEC Network
ATS Pick: Fresno State +19.5 vs. Boise State
- Matchup: Fresno State Bulldogs at Boise State Broncos
- Time: 4 p.m. ET
- Date: February 1
- Computer Projection: Boise State by 16.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Boise State (-19.5)
- TV Channel: MW Network
