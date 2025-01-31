Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Sabres Game – January 31
Published 5:26 am Friday, January 31, 2025
Brady Skjei and the Nashville Predators face the Buffalo Sabres on Friday, January 31, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET. If you’d like to make a wager on Skjei’s prop bets, we’ve got lots of info to help you below.
Skjei Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +176, Under: -234)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +230, Under: -319)
Predators vs. Sabres Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, January 31, 2025
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Skjei Prop Insights
- Skjei’s plus-minus rating is -5, in 21:26 per game on the ice.
- He has had at least one point in 12 games, and has 16 points in all.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus four assists.
- He takes two shots per game, and converts 4.1% of them.
- In nine of the 38 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.
- He has recorded a point in 12 games this season, with three multiple-point games.
Sabres Defensive Insights
- The Sabres have conceded 170 total goals (3.4 per game), ranking 26th in league action in goals against.
- With a goal differential of -16, the team is 24th in the league.
- The Sabres are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 20.9 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.
Skjei vs. Sabres
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Buffalo
|49
|Games
|0
|16
|Points
|0
|4
|Goals
|0
|12
|Assists
|0
id: