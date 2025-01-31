Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Sabres Game – January 31

Published 5:26 am Friday, January 31, 2025

By Data Skrive

Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Sabres Game - January 31

Brady Skjei and the Nashville Predators face the Buffalo Sabres on Friday, January 31, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET. If you’d like to make a wager on Skjei’s prop bets, we’ve got lots of info to help you below.

Skjei Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +176, Under: -234)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +230, Under: -319)

Predators vs. Sabres Game Info

  • Game Day: Friday, January 31, 2025
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NHL Network
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Skjei Prop Insights

  • Skjei’s plus-minus rating is -5, in 21:26 per game on the ice.
  • He has had at least one point in 12 games, and has 16 points in all.
  • On the power play he has one goal, plus four assists.
  • He takes two shots per game, and converts 4.1% of them.
  • In nine of the 38 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.
  • He has recorded a point in 12 games this season, with three multiple-point games.

Sabres Defensive Insights

  • The Sabres have conceded 170 total goals (3.4 per game), ranking 26th in league action in goals against.
  • With a goal differential of -16, the team is 24th in the league.
  • The Sabres are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 20.9 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Skjei vs. Sabres

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Buffalo
49 Games 0
16 Points 0
4 Goals 0
12 Assists 0

