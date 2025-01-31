Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Sabres Game – January 31 Published 5:26 am Friday, January 31, 2025

Brady Skjei and the Nashville Predators face the Buffalo Sabres on Friday, January 31, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET. If you’d like to make a wager on Skjei’s prop bets, we’ve got lots of info to help you below.

Skjei Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +176, Under: -234)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +176, Under: -234) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +230, Under: -319)

Predators vs. Sabres Game Info

Game Day: Friday, January 31, 2025

Friday, January 31, 2025 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network

NHL Network Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Skjei Prop Insights

Skjei’s plus-minus rating is -5, in 21:26 per game on the ice.

He has had at least one point in 12 games, and has 16 points in all.

On the power play he has one goal, plus four assists.

He takes two shots per game, and converts 4.1% of them.

In nine of the 38 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.

He has recorded a point in 12 games this season, with three multiple-point games.

Sabres Defensive Insights

The Sabres have conceded 170 total goals (3.4 per game), ranking 26th in league action in goals against.

With a goal differential of -16, the team is 24th in the league.

The Sabres are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 20.9 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Skjei vs. Sabres

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 49 Games 0 16 Points 0 4 Goals 0 12 Assists 0

