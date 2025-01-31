Buy Tickets for Nashville Predators vs. Buffalo Sabres on January 31
Published 5:39 am Friday, January 31, 2025
When the Nashville Predators face the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center on Friday (starting at 7:00 PM ET), Filip Forsberg and Tage Thompson will be two of the most exciting players to keep an eye on.
Predators vs. Sabres Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 31
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Predators (-127)
- Total: 6.5
- TV: NHL Network
Players to Watch
|Predators Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Filip Forsberg
|49
|18
|31
|49
|Jonathan Marchessault
|49
|15
|24
|39
|Roman Josi
|45
|9
|26
|35
|Steven Stamkos
|49
|17
|15
|32
|Ryan O’Reilly
|46
|14
|14
|28
|Sabres Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Tage Thompson
|45
|25
|19
|44
|John-Jason Peterka
|48
|15
|24
|39
|Jason Zucker
|48
|16
|20
|36
|Rasmus Dahlin
|42
|6
|29
|35
|Alex Tuch
|50
|15
|19
|34
Predators vs. Sabres Stat Comparison
- The Predators are ranked 31st in the NHL with 130 goals this season, an average of 2.6 per contest.
- Nashville ranks 20th in total goals against, giving up 3.2 goals per game (157 total) in NHL action.
- The Predators’ offense has the league’s 14th-ranked power-play conversion rate (21.68%).
- The Sabres’ 154 total goals (3.1 per game) rank 14th in the NHL.
- Buffalo has given up 3.4 goals per game, and 170 total, which ranks 26th among all league teams.
- The Sabres have a 17.01% power-play conversion rate, the league’s No. 27 percentage.
