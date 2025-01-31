College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, February 1
Published 7:44 pm Friday, January 31, 2025
In one of the compelling matchups on the SEC college basketball schedule on Saturday, the Auburn Tigers and Ole Miss Rebels hit the court at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss — see below for our ATS predictions.
SEC Picks ATS Today
Pick: Florida +4 vs. Tennessee
- Matchup: Florida Gators at Tennessee Volunteers
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Tennessee by 2.7 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Tennessee -4
- Time: 12 p.m. ET
- Date: February 1
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Missouri +6.5 vs. Mississippi State
- Matchup: Missouri Tigers at Mississippi State Bulldogs
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Mississippi State by 3.3 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Mississippi State -6.5
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: February 1
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Ole Miss +5.5 vs. Auburn
- Matchup: Auburn Tigers at Ole Miss Rebels
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Auburn by 4.7 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Auburn -5.5
- Time: 2 p.m. ET
- Date: February 1
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Vanderbilt +3.5 vs. Oklahoma
- Matchup: Vanderbilt Commodores at Oklahoma Sooners
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Oklahoma by 1.6 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Oklahoma -3.5
- Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- Date: February 1
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Georgia +12.5 vs. Alabama
- Matchup: Georgia Bulldogs at Alabama Crimson Tide
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Alabama by 12.1 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Alabama -12.5
- Time: 4 p.m. ET
- Date: February 1
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Texas A&M -5.5 vs. South Carolina
- Matchup: Texas A&M Aggies at South Carolina Gamecocks
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Texas A&M by 8.5 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Texas A&M -5.5
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- Date: February 1
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Arkansas +11.5 vs. Kentucky
- Matchup: Arkansas Razorbacks at Kentucky Wildcats
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Kentucky by 9.3 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Kentucky -11.5
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Date: February 1
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.