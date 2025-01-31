College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, February 1 Published 7:44 pm Friday, January 31, 2025

In one of the compelling matchups on the SEC college basketball schedule on Saturday, the Auburn Tigers and Ole Miss Rebels hit the court at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss — see below for our ATS predictions.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

SEC Picks ATS Today

Email newsletter signup

Place your bets on any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Pick: Florida +4 vs. Tennessee

Matchup: Florida Gators at Tennessee Volunteers

Florida Gators at Tennessee Volunteers Projected Favorite & Spread: Tennessee by 2.7 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Tennessee by 2.7 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Tennessee -4

Tennessee -4 Time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET Date: February 1

February 1 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Pick: Missouri +6.5 vs. Mississippi State

Matchup: Missouri Tigers at Mississippi State Bulldogs

Missouri Tigers at Mississippi State Bulldogs Projected Favorite & Spread: Mississippi State by 3.3 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Mississippi State by 3.3 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Mississippi State -6.5

Mississippi State -6.5 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Date: February 1

February 1 TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Pick: Ole Miss +5.5 vs. Auburn

Matchup: Auburn Tigers at Ole Miss Rebels

Auburn Tigers at Ole Miss Rebels Projected Favorite & Spread: Auburn by 4.7 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Auburn by 4.7 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Auburn -5.5

Auburn -5.5 Time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET Date: February 1

February 1 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Pick: Vanderbilt +3.5 vs. Oklahoma

Matchup: Vanderbilt Commodores at Oklahoma Sooners

Vanderbilt Commodores at Oklahoma Sooners Projected Favorite & Spread: Oklahoma by 1.6 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Oklahoma by 1.6 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Oklahoma -3.5

Oklahoma -3.5 Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET Date: February 1

February 1 TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Pick: Georgia +12.5 vs. Alabama

Matchup: Georgia Bulldogs at Alabama Crimson Tide

Georgia Bulldogs at Alabama Crimson Tide Projected Favorite & Spread: Alabama by 12.1 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Alabama by 12.1 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Alabama -12.5

Alabama -12.5 Time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET Date: February 1

February 1 TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Pick: Texas A&M -5.5 vs. South Carolina

Matchup: Texas A&M Aggies at South Carolina Gamecocks

Texas A&M Aggies at South Carolina Gamecocks Projected Favorite & Spread: Texas A&M by 8.5 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Texas A&M by 8.5 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Texas A&M -5.5

Texas A&M -5.5 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Date: February 1

February 1 TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Pick: Arkansas +11.5 vs. Kentucky

Matchup: Arkansas Razorbacks at Kentucky Wildcats

Arkansas Razorbacks at Kentucky Wildcats Projected Favorite & Spread: Kentucky by 9.3 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Kentucky by 9.3 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Kentucky -11.5

Kentucky -11.5 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Date: February 1

February 1 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: