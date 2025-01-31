February 1 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options Published 8:13 pm Friday, January 31, 2025

The Winnipeg Jets versus the Washington Capitals is a game to catch on a Saturday NHL slate that includes a lot of competitive contests.

There is live coverage available for all the action in the NHL today, and we have provided the information on how to watch as well as individual game previews below.

Email newsletter signup

NHL LIVE STREAM: Watch the NHL all season long with Fubo!

How to Watch February 1 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream Chicago Blackhawks @ Florida Panthers 1 p.m. ET ABC Fubo New York Rangers @ Boston Bruins 3:30 p.m. ET ABC Fubo Winnipeg Jets @ Washington Capitals 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Minnesota Wild @ Ottawa Senators 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ New York Islanders @ Tampa Bay Lightning 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Toronto Maple Leafs @ Edmonton Oilers 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Los Angeles Kings @ Carolina Hurricanes 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Nashville Predators @ Pittsburgh Penguins 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Detroit Red Wings @ Calgary Flames 10 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

Regional restrictions may apply.

id: