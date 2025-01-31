Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Sabres Game – January 31 Published 5:25 am Friday, January 31, 2025

Filip Forsberg and the Nashville Predators will play on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, versus the Buffalo Sabres. Looking to wager on Forsberg’s props? Here is some info to assist you, below.

Forsberg Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -248, Under: +185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -248, Under: +185) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +105, Under: -135)

Predators vs. Sabres Game Info

Game Day: Friday, January 31, 2025

Friday, January 31, 2025 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network

NHL Network Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Forsberg Prop Insights

Forsberg’s plus-minus rating is -7, in 18:49 per game on the ice.

Forsberg has gotten at least one point in 31 games, with 49 points in total.

He has six goals on the power play, and also 10 assists.

Forsberg averages 3.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.1%.

He has gone over his points prop bet in 21 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 48 opportunities).

He has recorded a point in 31 games this season, with 14 multiple-point games.

Sabres Defensive Insights

The Sabres have conceded 170 total goals (3.4 per game), ranking 26th in NHL action in goals against.

The team’s -16 goal differential ranks 24th in the league.

The Sabres are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 20.9 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg vs. Sabres

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 49 Games 0 49 Points 0 18 Goals 0 31 Assists 0

