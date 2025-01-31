Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Sabres Game – January 31

January 31, 2025

Filip Forsberg and the Nashville Predators will play on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, versus the Buffalo Sabres. Looking to wager on Forsberg’s props? Here is some info to assist you, below.

Forsberg Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -248, Under: +185)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +105, Under: -135)

Predators vs. Sabres Game Info

  • Game Day: Friday, January 31, 2025
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NHL Network
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Forsberg Prop Insights

  • Forsberg’s plus-minus rating is -7, in 18:49 per game on the ice.
  • Forsberg has gotten at least one point in 31 games, with 49 points in total.
  • He has six goals on the power play, and also 10 assists.
  • Forsberg averages 3.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.1%.
  • He has gone over his points prop bet in 21 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 48 opportunities).
  • He has recorded a point in 31 games this season, with 14 multiple-point games.

Sabres Defensive Insights

  • The Sabres have conceded 170 total goals (3.4 per game), ranking 26th in NHL action in goals against.
  • The team’s -16 goal differential ranks 24th in the league.
  • The Sabres are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 20.9 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg vs. Sabres

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Buffalo
49 Games 0
49 Points 0
18 Goals 0
31 Assists 0

