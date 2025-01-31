Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Sabres Game – January 31
Published 5:25 am Friday, January 31, 2025
Filip Forsberg and the Nashville Predators will play on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, versus the Buffalo Sabres. Looking to wager on Forsberg’s props? Here is some info to assist you, below.
Forsberg Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -248, Under: +185)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +105, Under: -135)
Predators vs. Sabres Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, January 31, 2025
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network
Forsberg Prop Insights
- Forsberg’s plus-minus rating is -7, in 18:49 per game on the ice.
- Forsberg has gotten at least one point in 31 games, with 49 points in total.
- He has six goals on the power play, and also 10 assists.
- Forsberg averages 3.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.1%.
- He has gone over his points prop bet in 21 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 48 opportunities).
- He has recorded a point in 31 games this season, with 14 multiple-point games.
Sabres Defensive Insights
- The Sabres have conceded 170 total goals (3.4 per game), ranking 26th in NHL action in goals against.
- The team’s -16 goal differential ranks 24th in the league.
- The Sabres are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 20.9 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.
Forsberg vs. Sabres
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Buffalo
|49
|Games
|0
|49
|Points
|0
|18
|Goals
|0
|31
|Assists
|0
