Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Sabres Game – January 31 Published 5:25 am Friday, January 31, 2025

Gustav Nyquist will be on the ice when

the Nashville Predators and Buffalo Sabres meet on Friday, January 31, 2025, at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Nyquist’s props against the Sabres? Scroll down for stats and information to help you.

Nyquist Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +126, Under: -162)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +126, Under: -162) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +220, Under: -300)

Predators vs. Sabres Game Info

Game Day: Friday, January 31, 2025

Friday, January 31, 2025 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network

Nyquist Prop Insights

In 48 games, Nyquist has averaged 17:15 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -16.

Nyquist has 20 points overall, getting at least one point in 17 different games.

Nyquist has scored one goal on the power play.

Nyquist’s shooting percentage is 14.8%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.

He has exceeded his points prop bet in 16 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 46 opportunities).

In 48 games played this season, he has put up 20 points, with three multi-point games.

Sabres Defensive Insights

The Sabres rank 26th in goals against, allowing 170 total goals (3.4 per game) in league action.

The team’s -16 goal differential ranks 24th in the league.

The Sabres are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 20.9 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Nyquist vs. Sabres

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 48 Games 0 20 Points 0 9 Goals 0 11 Assists 0

