Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Sabres Game – January 31
Published 5:25 am Friday, January 31, 2025
Gustav Nyquist will be on the ice when
the Nashville Predators and Buffalo Sabres meet on Friday, January 31, 2025, at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Nyquist’s props against the Sabres? Scroll down for stats and information to help you.
Nyquist Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +126, Under: -162)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +220, Under: -300)
Predators vs. Sabres Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, January 31, 2025
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Nyquist Prop Insights
- In 48 games, Nyquist has averaged 17:15 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -16.
- Nyquist has 20 points overall, getting at least one point in 17 different games.
- Nyquist has scored one goal on the power play.
- Nyquist’s shooting percentage is 14.8%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.
- He has exceeded his points prop bet in 16 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 46 opportunities).
- In 48 games played this season, he has put up 20 points, with three multi-point games.
Sabres Defensive Insights
- The Sabres rank 26th in goals against, allowing 170 total goals (3.4 per game) in league action.
- The team’s -16 goal differential ranks 24th in the league.
- The Sabres are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 20.9 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.
Nyquist vs. Sabres
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Buffalo
|48
|Games
|0
|20
|Points
|0
|9
|Goals
|0
|11
|Assists
|0
id: