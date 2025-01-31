How to Watch the Pacers vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 1
Published 8:46 pm Friday, January 31, 2025
The Atlanta Hawks (22-26) will try to stop a seven-game losing streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (26-20) on February 1, 2025 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Pacers vs. Hawks Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV Channel: FDSIN, FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Pacers Stats Insights
- The Pacers are shooting 49.1% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 47.8% the Hawks allow to opponents.
- Indiana is 21-7 when it shoots higher than 47.8% from the field.
- The Pacers are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at eighth.
- The Pacers average 115.9 points per game, only 2.6 fewer points than the 118.5 the Hawks allow.
- Indiana is 16-2 when scoring more than 118.5 points.
Hawks Stats Insights
- The Hawks’ 45.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Pacers have given up to their opponents.
- Atlanta has compiled a 14-7 straight-up record in games it shoots over 47.3% from the field.
- The Hawks are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pacers sit at 29th.
- The Hawks score only 0.5 more points per game (115.3) than the Pacers allow (114.8).
- When it scores more than 114.8 points, Atlanta is 18-11.
Pacers Home & Away Comparison
- The Pacers are posting 118 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they are averaging 114.2 points per contest.
- Defensively Indiana has been worse at home this year, allowing 116 points per game, compared to 113.9 when playing on the road.
- In terms of three-point shooting, the Pacers have performed better when playing at home this season, draining 13.6 treys per game with a 39.1% three-point percentage, compared to 12.2 threes per game and a 36.2% three-point percentage in road games.
Hawks Home & Away Comparison
- At home the Hawks average 116.6 points per game, 2.3 more than on the road (114.3). Defensively they give up 119.1 points per game at home, 1.1 more than away (118).
- At home, Atlanta allows 119.1 points per game. On the road, it concedes 118.
- At home the Hawks are picking up 28.7 assists per game, 0.5 less than on the road (29.2).
Pacers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Isaiah Jackson
|Out For Season
|Calf
|James Wiseman
|Out For Season
|Calf
|Bennedict Mathurin
|Questionable
|Illness
|Andrew Nembhard
|Questionable
|Back
Hawks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Kobe Bufkin
|Out For Season
|Shoulder
|Cody Zeller
|Out
|Personal
|Jalen Johnson
|Out For Season
|Shoulder
|Trae Young
|Probable
|Hamstring
|Bogdan Bogdanovic
|Out
|Personal
|Clint Capela
|Out
|Back