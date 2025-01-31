How to Watch the Pacers vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 1 Published 8:46 pm Friday, January 31, 2025

The Atlanta Hawks (22-26) will try to stop a seven-game losing streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (26-20) on February 1, 2025 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Pacers vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV Channel: FDSIN, FDSSE

FDSIN, FDSSE

Pacers Stats Insights

The Pacers are shooting 49.1% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 47.8% the Hawks allow to opponents.

Indiana is 21-7 when it shoots higher than 47.8% from the field.

The Pacers are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at eighth.

The Pacers average 115.9 points per game, only 2.6 fewer points than the 118.5 the Hawks allow.

Indiana is 16-2 when scoring more than 118.5 points.

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks’ 45.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Pacers have given up to their opponents.

Atlanta has compiled a 14-7 straight-up record in games it shoots over 47.3% from the field.

The Hawks are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pacers sit at 29th.

The Hawks score only 0.5 more points per game (115.3) than the Pacers allow (114.8).

When it scores more than 114.8 points, Atlanta is 18-11.

Pacers Home & Away Comparison

The Pacers are posting 118 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they are averaging 114.2 points per contest.

Defensively Indiana has been worse at home this year, allowing 116 points per game, compared to 113.9 when playing on the road.

In terms of three-point shooting, the Pacers have performed better when playing at home this season, draining 13.6 treys per game with a 39.1% three-point percentage, compared to 12.2 threes per game and a 36.2% three-point percentage in road games.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

At home the Hawks average 116.6 points per game, 2.3 more than on the road (114.3). Defensively they give up 119.1 points per game at home, 1.1 more than away (118).

At home, Atlanta allows 119.1 points per game. On the road, it concedes 118.

At home the Hawks are picking up 28.7 assists per game, 0.5 less than on the road (29.2).

Pacers Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Isaiah Jackson Out For Season Calf James Wiseman Out For Season Calf Bennedict Mathurin Questionable Illness Andrew Nembhard Questionable Back

Hawks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Kobe Bufkin Out For Season Shoulder Cody Zeller Out Personal Jalen Johnson Out For Season Shoulder Trae Young Probable Hamstring Bogdan Bogdanovic Out Personal Clint Capela Out Back

