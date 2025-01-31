How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Saturday, February 1

Published 9:18 pm Friday, January 31, 2025

By Data Skrive

How to Watch Top 25 Women's College Basketball Games - Saturday, February 1

The Oklahoma State Cowgirls versus the West Virginia Mountaineers is the only game on the college basketball schedule on Saturday that has a ranked team in play.

Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 24 Oklahoma State Cowgirls at No. 21 West Virginia Mountaineers

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

id:

More How to Watch

How to Watch the Pacers vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 1

How to Watch the Pacers vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 1

How to Watch the NBA Today, February 1

How to Watch the NBA Today, February 1

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games - Saturday, February 1

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Saturday, February 1

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games - Friday, January 31

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Friday, January 31

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • newsletter signup