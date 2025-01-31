January 31 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options Published 4:15 am Friday, January 31, 2025

Friday’s NHL schedule includes top teams in play. Among those contests is the Vancouver Canucks playing the Dallas Stars.

We have what you need regarding how to watch Friday’s NHL action right here. Check out the links below.

How to Watch January 31 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream Nashville Predators @ Buffalo Sabres 7 p.m. ET NHL Network Fubo Vancouver Canucks @ Dallas Stars 8 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Columbus Blue Jackets @ Utah Hockey Club 9 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ St. Louis Blues @ Colorado Avalanche 9 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

Regional restrictions may apply.

