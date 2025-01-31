Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Sabres Game – January 31 Published 5:26 am Friday, January 31, 2025

Jonathan Marchessault will be in action when

the Nashville Predators and Buffalo Sabres face off on Friday, January 31, 2025, at 7:00 PM ET. Thinking about a bet on Marchessault? We have some numbers and figures to help you along the way.

Marchessault Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -175, Under: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -175, Under: +135) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +130, Under: -168)

Predators vs. Sabres Game Info

Game Day: Friday, January 31, 2025

Friday, January 31, 2025 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network

NHL Network Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Marchessault Prop Insights

Marchessault has averaged 18:19 of ice time, with a plus-minus of -10.

He has picked up at least one point in 28 games, and has 39 points in all.

He has three goals on the power play, and also 13 assists.

He takes 3.1 shots per game, and converts 9.9% of them.

In 27 of the 48 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.

In 49 games played this season, he has recorded 39 points, with eight multi-point games.

Sabres Defensive Insights

The Sabres rank 26th in goals against, conceding 170 total goals (3.4 per game) in league action.

The team has the 24th-ranked goal differential in the league at -16.

The Sabres have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 20.9 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault vs. Sabres

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 49 Games 0 39 Points 0 15 Goals 0 24 Assists 0

