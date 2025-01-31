Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Sabres Game – January 31

Published 5:26 am Friday, January 31, 2025

By Data Skrive

Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Sabres Game - January 31

Jonathan Marchessault will be in action when
the Nashville Predators and Buffalo Sabres face off on Friday, January 31, 2025, at 7:00 PM ET. Thinking about a bet on Marchessault? We have some numbers and figures to help you along the way.

Marchessault Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -175, Under: +135)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +130, Under: -168)

Bet on Jonathan Marchessault props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Sabres Game Info

  • Game Day: Friday, January 31, 2025
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NHL Network
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Marchessault Prop Insights

  • Marchessault has averaged 18:19 of ice time, with a plus-minus of -10.
  • He has picked up at least one point in 28 games, and has 39 points in all.
  • He has three goals on the power play, and also 13 assists.
  • He takes 3.1 shots per game, and converts 9.9% of them.
  • In 27 of the 48 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.
  • In 49 games played this season, he has recorded 39 points, with eight multi-point games.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Marchessault props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Sabres Defensive Insights

  • The Sabres rank 26th in goals against, conceding 170 total goals (3.4 per game) in league action.
  • The team has the 24th-ranked goal differential in the league at -16.
  • The Sabres have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 20.9 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

Marchessault vs. Sabres

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Buffalo
49 Games 0
39 Points 0
15 Goals 0
24 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id:

More Player Props

Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Sabres Game - January 31

Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Sabres Game – January 31

Ryan O'Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Sabres Game - January 31

Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Sabres Game – January 31

Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Sabres Game - January 31

Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Sabres Game – January 31

Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Sabres Game - January 31

Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Sabres Game – January 31

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • newsletter signup