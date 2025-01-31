Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Sabres Game – January 31
Published 5:26 am Friday, January 31, 2025
Jonathan Marchessault will be in action when
the Nashville Predators and Buffalo Sabres face off on Friday, January 31, 2025, at 7:00 PM ET. Thinking about a bet on Marchessault? We have some numbers and figures to help you along the way.
Marchessault Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -175, Under: +135)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +130, Under: -168)
Predators vs. Sabres Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, January 31, 2025
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Marchessault Prop Insights
- Marchessault has averaged 18:19 of ice time, with a plus-minus of -10.
- He has picked up at least one point in 28 games, and has 39 points in all.
- He has three goals on the power play, and also 13 assists.
- He takes 3.1 shots per game, and converts 9.9% of them.
- In 27 of the 48 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.
- In 49 games played this season, he has recorded 39 points, with eight multi-point games.
Sabres Defensive Insights
- The Sabres rank 26th in goals against, conceding 170 total goals (3.4 per game) in league action.
- The team has the 24th-ranked goal differential in the league at -16.
- The Sabres have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 20.9 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.
Marchessault vs. Sabres
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Buffalo
|49
|Games
|0
|39
|Points
|0
|15
|Goals
|0
|24
|Assists
|0
