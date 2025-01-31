NBA Best Bets: Pacers vs. Hawks Picks for February 1 Published 10:33 pm Friday, January 31, 2025

The Atlanta Hawks (22-26) visit the Indiana Pacers (26-20) after losing three straight road games. The Pacers are favored by 6.5 points in the contest, which begins at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 1, 2025.

Our computer predictions below will assist you in deciding on the best bets available for Saturday’s game.

Pacers vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: FDSIN and FDSSE

FDSIN and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pacers vs. Hawks Best Bets

Pick ATS: Pacers (- 6.5)

Indiana is 24-22-0 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, Atlanta is 20-28-0 this year.

As 6.5-point favorites or more, the Pacers are 4-6 against the spread.

Against the spread as 6.5-point underdogs or greater, the Hawks are 7-8.

Pick OU:

Under (239.5)





The Pacers’ 46 games this season have gone over this contest’s total of 239.5 points 15 times.

The Hawks have played 18 games this season that have gone over 239.5 combined points scored.

Indiana has had an average of 231.4 points in its games this season, 8.1 fewer than this matchup’s total.

Atlanta’s games this season have had an average of 234.5 points, five fewer points than this game’s point total.

The Hawks are the league’s eighth-highest scoring team this season compared to the 15th-ranked Pacers.

The Pacers are the NBA’s 15th-ranked scoring defense while the Hawks are the 28th-ranked.

Moneyline Pick: Pacers (-300)

The Pacers have won 16, or 61.5%, of the 26 games they’ve played as favorites this season.

The Hawks have been chosen as underdogs in 30 games this year and have walked away with the win 14 times (46.7%) in those games.

This season, Indiana has won six of its eight games when favored by at least -300 on the moneyline.

This year, Atlanta has won four of 10 games when listed as at least +240 or better on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Pacers have a 75% chance to win.

