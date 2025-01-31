NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, February 1 Published 7:16 pm Friday, January 31, 2025

The Orlando Magic versus the Utah Jazz is a game to see on a Saturday NBA schedule that includes a lot of compelling contests.

Trying to get an edge in betting on the NBA? Check out our detailed examination of the betting odds for each of the important games today below.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – February 1

Utah Jazz vs. Orlando Magic

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Game Location: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah TV Channel: KJZZ and FDSFL

KJZZ and FDSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Indiana Pacers vs. Atlanta Hawks

Spread: Pacers -6.5

Pacers -6.5 Spread Pick: Pacers (Projected to win by 7.6 points)

Pacers (Projected to win by 7.6 points) Total: 236.5 points

236.5 points Total Pick: Over (232.3 total projected points)

Over (232.3 total projected points) Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Game Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV Channel: FDSIN and FDSSE

FDSIN and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Charlotte Hornets vs. Denver Nuggets

Spread: Nuggets -14.5

Nuggets -14.5 Spread Pick: Nuggets (Projected to win by 7.6 points)

Nuggets (Projected to win by 7.6 points) Total: 222.5 points

222.5 points Total Pick: Over (227.9 total projected points)

Over (227.9 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV Channel: ALT and FDSSE

ALT and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Houston Rockets vs. Brooklyn Nets

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV Channel: SCHN and YES

SCHN and YES Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Sacramento Kings

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV Channel: NBCS-CA, FDSOK, and KWTV

NBCS-CA, FDSOK, and KWTV Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Washington Wizards

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV Channel: MNMT2 and FDSNX

MNMT2 and FDSNX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

New York Knicks vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Game Location: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV Channel: ABC and ESPN+

ABC and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

San Antonio Spurs vs. Miami Heat

Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Game Location: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas TV Channel: FDSSUN and KENS

FDSSUN and KENS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Phoenix Suns

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Game Location: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, and AZFamily

KATU, KUNP, and AZFamily Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

