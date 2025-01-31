Pacers vs. Hawks Injury Report Today – February 1
Published 4:33 pm Friday, January 31, 2025
As they gear up to square off against the Indiana Pacers (26-20) on Saturday, February 1 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, with the opening tip at 5:00 PM ET, the Atlanta Hawks (22-26) have five players currently listed on the injury report. The Pacers have listed four injured players.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.
Email newsletter signup
The Pacers are coming off of a 133-119 victory over the Pistons in their last game on Wednesday. In the Pacers’ win, Pascal Siakam led the way with a team-high 37 points (adding six rebounds and four assists).
The Hawks head into this matchup on the heels of a 137-115 loss to the Cavaliers on Thursday. Zaccharie Risacher scored 30 points in the Hawks’ loss, leading the team.
Indiana Pacers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Isaiah Jackson
|PF
|Out For Season
|Calf
|7.0
|5.6
|1.0
|James Wiseman
|C
|Out For Season
|Calf
|6.0
|1.0
|0.0
|Bennedict Mathurin
|SG
|Day-To-Day
|Illness
|16.4
|5.9
|1.9
|Andrew Nembhard
|SG
|Day-To-Day
|Back
|10.6
|3.5
|5.2
Sign up for NBA League Pass to get live and on-demand access to NBA games.
Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Kobe Bufkin
|SG
|Out For Season
|Shoulder
|5.3
|2.1
|1.7
|Cody Zeller
|C
|Out
|Personal
|Jalen Johnson
|SF
|Out For Season
|Shoulder
|18.9
|10.0
|5.0
|Clint Capela
|C
|Day-To-Day
|Back
|9.4
|9.0
|1.2
|Bogdan Bogdanovic
|SG
|Day-To-Day
|Personal
|10.0
|2.8
|2.0
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at StubHub.
Pacers vs. Hawks Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: FDSIN and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.