Pacers vs. Hawks Injury Report Today – February 1

As they gear up to square off against the Indiana Pacers (26-20) on Saturday, February 1 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, with the opening tip at 5:00 PM ET, the Atlanta Hawks (22-26) have five players currently listed on the injury report. The Pacers have listed four injured players.

The Pacers are coming off of a 133-119 victory over the Pistons in their last game on Wednesday. In the Pacers’ win, Pascal Siakam led the way with a team-high 37 points (adding six rebounds and four assists).

The Hawks head into this matchup on the heels of a 137-115 loss to the Cavaliers on Thursday. Zaccharie Risacher scored 30 points in the Hawks’ loss, leading the team.

Indiana Pacers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Isaiah Jackson PF Out For Season Calf 7.0 5.6 1.0 James Wiseman C Out For Season Calf 6.0 1.0 0.0 Bennedict Mathurin SG Day-To-Day Illness 16.4 5.9 1.9 Andrew Nembhard SG Day-To-Day Back 10.6 3.5 5.2

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kobe Bufkin SG Out For Season Shoulder 5.3 2.1 1.7 Cody Zeller C Out Personal Jalen Johnson SF Out For Season Shoulder 18.9 10.0 5.0 Clint Capela C Day-To-Day Back 9.4 9.0 1.2 Bogdan Bogdanovic SG Day-To-Day Personal 10.0 2.8 2.0

Pacers vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: FDSIN and FDSSE

