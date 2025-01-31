Pacers vs. Hawks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – February 1
Published 8:16 pm Friday, January 31, 2025
The Atlanta Hawks (22-26) visit the Indiana Pacers (26-20) after losing three straight road games. The Pacers are favored by 6.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 1, 2025.
Pacers vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds
- Date: Saturday, February 1, 2025
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: FDSIN and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Pacers vs. Hawks Score Prediction
- Prediction:
Pacers 120 – Hawks 112
Spread & Total Prediction for Pacers vs. Hawks
- Pick ATS: Pacers (- 6.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Pacers (-7.6)
- Pick OU:
Under (236.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 232.3
- The Pacers sport a 24-22-0 ATS record this season compared to the 20-28-0 mark of the Hawks.
- Indiana (4-6) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 6.5 points or more this season (40%) than Atlanta (7-8) does as a 6.5+-point underdog (46.7%).
- Atlanta and its opponents have gone over the total 58.3% of the time this season (28 out of 48). That’s less often than Indiana and its opponents have (27 out of 46).
- As a moneyline favorite this season, the Pacers are 16-10, a better mark than the Hawks have recorded (14-16) as moneyline underdogs.
Pacers Performance Insights
- The Pacers are putting up 115.9 points per game (ninth-ranked in NBA) this year, while allowing 114.8 points per contest (22nd-ranked).
- Indiana has found it difficult to collect rebounds this season, ranking fifth-worst in the league with 41.7 rebounds per game. It ranks 17th by allowing 44.2 boards per contest.
- The Pacers rank ninth in the NBA with 28.5 assists per contest.
- With 12.8 turnovers per game, Indiana is seventh in the NBA. It forces 13.9 turnovers per contest, which ranks 13th in the league.
- So far this year, the Pacers are draining 12.8 treys per game (18th-ranked in NBA) and are shooting 37.6% (seventh-ranked) from beyond the arc.
Hawks Performance Insights
- In 2024-25, the Hawks are 11th in the league on offense (115.3 points scored per game) and fourth-worst on defense (118.5 points allowed).
- At 45.2 rebounds per game and 45 rebounds conceded, Atlanta is eighth and 23rd in the NBA, respectively.
- With 29 assists per game, the Hawks are fifth-best in the league.
- In terms of turnovers, Atlanta is 25th in the NBA in committing them (15.4 per game). It is second-best in forcing them (16.3 per game).
- The Hawks are 18th in the league in 3-pointers made (12.8 per game) and fourth-worst in 3-point percentage (34.3%).
