Pacers vs. Hawks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – February 1 Published 8:16 pm Friday, January 31, 2025

The Atlanta Hawks (22-26) visit the Indiana Pacers (26-20) after losing three straight road games. The Pacers are favored by 6.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 1, 2025.

Pacers vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, February 1, 2025

Saturday, February 1, 2025 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: FDSIN and FDSSE

FDSIN and FDSSE

Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Pacers vs. Hawks Score Prediction

Prediction:

Pacers 120 – Hawks 112

Spread & Total Prediction for Pacers vs. Hawks

Pick ATS: Pacers (- 6.5)

Pacers (- 6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Pacers (-7.6)

Pacers (-7.6) Pick OU: Under (236.5)



Computer Predicted Total: 232.3

The Pacers sport a 24-22-0 ATS record this season compared to the 20-28-0 mark of the Hawks.

Indiana (4-6) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 6.5 points or more this season (40%) than Atlanta (7-8) does as a 6.5+-point underdog (46.7%).

Atlanta and its opponents have gone over the total 58.3% of the time this season (28 out of 48). That’s less often than Indiana and its opponents have (27 out of 46).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Pacers are 16-10, a better mark than the Hawks have recorded (14-16) as moneyline underdogs.

Pacers Performance Insights

The Pacers are putting up 115.9 points per game (ninth-ranked in NBA) this year, while allowing 114.8 points per contest (22nd-ranked).

Indiana has found it difficult to collect rebounds this season, ranking fifth-worst in the league with 41.7 rebounds per game. It ranks 17th by allowing 44.2 boards per contest.

The Pacers rank ninth in the NBA with 28.5 assists per contest.

With 12.8 turnovers per game, Indiana is seventh in the NBA. It forces 13.9 turnovers per contest, which ranks 13th in the league.

So far this year, the Pacers are draining 12.8 treys per game (18th-ranked in NBA) and are shooting 37.6% (seventh-ranked) from beyond the arc.

Hawks Performance Insights

In 2024-25, the Hawks are 11th in the league on offense (115.3 points scored per game) and fourth-worst on defense (118.5 points allowed).

At 45.2 rebounds per game and 45 rebounds conceded, Atlanta is eighth and 23rd in the NBA, respectively.

With 29 assists per game, the Hawks are fifth-best in the league.

In terms of turnovers, Atlanta is 25th in the NBA in committing them (15.4 per game). It is second-best in forcing them (16.3 per game).

The Hawks are 18th in the league in 3-pointers made (12.8 per game) and fourth-worst in 3-point percentage (34.3%).

