Penguins vs. Predators Injury Report Today – February 1

Published 10:41 pm Friday, January 31, 2025

By Data Skrive

Penguins vs. Predators Injury Report Today - February 1

Here’s a peek at the injury report for the Pittsburgh Penguins (21-24-8), which currently has just one player listed, as the Penguins ready for their matchup against the Nashville Predators (18-25-7) at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday, February 1 at 7:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Pittsburgh Penguins Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Evgeni Malkin C Out Lower Body

Email newsletter signup

Watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more streaming all season on ESPN+.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Jeremy Lauzon D Out Lower Body
Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed
Luke Evangelista RW Out Lower Body
Mark Jankowski C Out Upper Body
Juuse Saros G Day-To-Day Illness

Penguins vs. Predators Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, February 1, 2025
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  • Venue: PPG Paints Arena

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.

Penguins Season Insights

  • The Penguins’ 153 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 15th in the NHL.
  • Defensively, Pittsburgh has conceded 189 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank 31st in NHL action.
  • Their -36 goal differential ranks 30th in the league.

Predators Season Insights

  • The Predators’ 133 goals on the season (2.7 per game) rank them 30th in the NHL.
  • Nashville’s total of 161 goals allowed (3.2 per game) ranks 22nd in the league.
  • Their -28 goal differential is 27th in the league.

Catch NHL action all season long on Max.

Penguins vs. Predators Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Penguins (-110) Predators (-110) 6.5

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id:

More Injury Report

Pacers vs. Hawks Injury Report Today - February 1

Pacers vs. Hawks Injury Report Today – February 1

Predators vs. Sabres Injury Report Today - January 31

Predators vs. Sabres Injury Report Today – January 31

Cavaliers vs. Hawks Injury Report Today - January 30

Cavaliers vs. Hawks Injury Report Today – January 30

Predators vs. Canucks Injury Report Today - January 29

Predators vs. Canucks Injury Report Today – January 29

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • newsletter signup