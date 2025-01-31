Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Sabres Game – January 31

Published 5:26 am Friday, January 31, 2025

By Data Skrive

Roman Josi will be in action when
the Nashville Predators and Buffalo Sabres play on Friday, January 31, 2025, at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Josi’s props against the Sabres? Scroll down for stats and information to help you.

Josi Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -168, Under: +130)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -120, Under: -110)

Predators vs. Sabres Game Info

  • Game Day: Friday, January 31, 2025
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NHL Network
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Josi Prop Insights

  • In 45 games, Josi has a plus-minus of -22, and is averaging 23:40 on the ice.
  • He has gotten at least one point in 24 games, and has 35 points in all.
  • Josi has picked up two goals and 14 assists on the power play.
  • Josi averages 2.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.7%.
  • In 23 of the 44 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.
  • He has recorded a point in 24 games this season, with 11 multiple-point games.

Sabres Defensive Insights

  • The Sabres have given up 170 total goals (3.4 per game), ranking 26th in league play in goals against.
  • The team’s -16 goal differential ranks 24th in the league.
  • The Sabres are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 20.9 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Josi vs. Sabres

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Buffalo
45 Games 0
35 Points 0
9 Goals 0
26 Assists 0

