Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Sabres Game – January 31 Published 5:26 am Friday, January 31, 2025

Roman Josi will be in action when

the Nashville Predators and Buffalo Sabres play on Friday, January 31, 2025, at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Josi’s props against the Sabres? Scroll down for stats and information to help you.

Josi Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -168, Under: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -168, Under: +130) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -120, Under: -110)

Bet on Roman Josi props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Sabres Game Info

Game Day: Friday, January 31, 2025

Friday, January 31, 2025 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network

NHL Network Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Josi Prop Insights

In 45 games, Josi has a plus-minus of -22, and is averaging 23:40 on the ice.

He has gotten at least one point in 24 games, and has 35 points in all.

Josi has picked up two goals and 14 assists on the power play.

Josi averages 2.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.7%.

In 23 of the 44 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.

He has recorded a point in 24 games this season, with 11 multiple-point games.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Josi props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Sabres Defensive Insights

The Sabres have given up 170 total goals (3.4 per game), ranking 26th in league play in goals against.

The team’s -16 goal differential ranks 24th in the league.

The Sabres are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 20.9 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

Josi vs. Sabres

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 45 Games 0 35 Points 0 9 Goals 0 26 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: